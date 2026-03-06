Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Media Corporation Chief In Video Call To Enhance Gulf Media Efforts

2026-03-06 11:22:30
HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), participates in the extraordinary meeting of the Undersecretaries of the Ministry of Media in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, via video conferencing, to enhance joint Gulf media efforts amid the current circumstances.

