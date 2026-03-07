Defense Forces Strike Shahed Launch Site Near Donetsk Airport With ATACMS And SCALP Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and posted a video.

The strike was carried out by units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Land Forces together with the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A large-scale fire and secondary detonation were recorded.

In addition, as part of efforts to reduce the Russians' combat potential, units of the Defense Forces carried out a series of other strikes on March 6 and on the night of March 7.

In particular, they struck a UAV control point in the temporarily occupied Dibrova in the Luhansk region, as well as a command and observation post in the temporarily occupied Kruhliakivka area of the Kharkiv region.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck Russian artillery units at firing positions in the temporarily occupied areas of Tavilzhanka in the Kharkiv region and Voskresenka and Novopavlivka in the Donetsk region.

Russian manpower concentrations were also hit in the areas of temporarily occupied Novohryhorivka, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, temporarily occupied Torske in Donetsk region, and Sopych in Sumy region.

The extent of damage and enemy losses is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Ka-27 helicopter, the area where the Iskander missile complex, three air defense systems, and several other Russian army targets were concentrated.