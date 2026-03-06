China's Leading Robotaxi Company Caocao Inc. Named To“2025 China AI+ Applications Top 50” As Only Mobility Firm

MENAFN - GetNews) On March 4, Cailian Press (CLS) and STAR Market Daily-both under Shanghai United Media Group-jointly released the list of exemplary cases for the“2025 China AI+ Applications Top 50”. CaoCao Inc. stood out from more than 300 submissions with its“CaoCao Brain” operations decision-making system, making it the only mobility company on the list and joining AI application leaders such as Huawei, Ant Group and JD.







“CaoCao Brain” is an AI-powered operations decision-making system built around two core engines: an algorithmic marketplace engine that connects drivers and riders and handles real-time dispatch, and an intelligent marketing engine that supports digital marketing and promotional campaigns. Through real-time analytics, the system streamlines supply-and-demand matching, enabling accurate supply-and-demand forecasting, efficient subsidy distribution, and optimized order allocation.







For example, after a rider places an order,“CaoCao Brain” assigns the trip by weighing multiple factors, including a driver's real-time location, the estimated completion time of nearby drivers' current trips, the driver's“Honor Score” tier, and the rider's vehicle preferences and requirements. This approach helps reduce average wait times, cut empty mileage and increase driver earnings. Comparative testing shows that in the first year after“CaoCao Brain” launched, the algorithm optimizations it developed and implemented lifted the company's total GTV by 14.9%. In addition, drivers' average hourly income rose from RMB 30.9 in 2022 to RMB 35.7 in 2024, above an industry average of RMB 27.

Leveraging“CaoCao Brain,” the company has achieved fine-grained vehicle operations management, laying the groundwork for a broader range of Robotaxi operations. In February, CaoCao Inc. announced that its Robotaxi deployment in Hangzhou's Binjiang District had reached 100 vehicles, with operations supported by the Green Intelligent Mobility Hub-marking an important early milestone in its Robotaxi 2.0 phase.

As Geely Holding Group's primary commercial platform for Robotaxi operations, CaoCao Inc. has built a three-part model that combines intelligent purpose-built vehicle, intelligent driving technology and intelligent operation. Under its roadmap, the company's Robotaxi rollout will progress through three phases: an initial phase focused on technology validation and small-scale pilots; a current phase aimed at transitioning from safety-driver-based operations to fully driverless service while testing mixed fleets of human-driven and autonomous vehicles; and a future phase in which fully custom Robotaxis will support large-scale commercial operations worldwide.

CaoCao Inc. is working with Geely and other partners to develop a fully purpose-built Robotaxi model pre-equipped with dedicated autonomous driving hardware and software. The vehicle is set to debut this year, and the company aims to deploy 100,000 of these vehicles by 2030. Green Intelligent Mobility Hubs will be rolled out in tandem with the expansion of the Robotaxi business, providing comprehensive automated operations support across a wide range of operating scenarios and, together with partners, helping to build an integrated "Space-Air-Ground Integrated" shared mobility ecosystem.

CaoCao Inc. said it will step up investment in AI and“CaoCao Brain” to strengthen data analytics and decision-making, offer a practical blueprint for the mobility sector's AI-driven transformation, and support China's push for high-quality growth.