Flower Mound, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - In the competitive world of insurance, where policies can often feel impersonal and overwhelming, Erik Gamblin stands out as a beacon of client-focused advocacy. As the Principal and Owner of Freedom Insurance Group LLC, based in Flower Mound, Texas, Gamblin has built a thriving independent agency that prioritizes education, customization, and genuine support. With over two decades in the industry, his journey from customer service roots to leading a multi-state operation exemplifies dedication and innovation.







Erik Gamblin Expands Freedom Insurance Group's Personalized, Multi-State Coverage Solutions

The Roots of Freedom Insurance Group: From Humble Beginnings to Regional Reach

Freedom Insurance Group was established in 2005 as an independent insurance agency, with a mission to break free from the constraints of single-carrier loyalty.

Operating out of Flower Mound, Texas, the company quickly carved a niche by offering clients access to competitive rates from multiple providers. Unlike captive agencies tied to one insurer, Freedom Insurance leverages relationships with over 25 carriers to shop for the best deals on auto, home, business, landlord, and commercial auto coverage.

This independence allows for tailored solutions that align with individual needs, budgets, and lifestyles. The agency's growth has been steady and strategic. Licensed in Texas (License #1325461), Colorado (#770726), Missouri (#3003193182), and Tennessee (#3003190192), Freedom Insurance has expanded its footprint to serve clients across these states.

By 2012, the company formalized its structure as an LLC, marking a key milestone in its evolution.

Today, with a small but efficient team of 5 to 9 employees. The business operates from its office at 3861 Long Prairie Rd, Suite 110, in Flower Mound, open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This accessibility underscores the agency's commitment to being there when clients need them most. What started as a local endeavor has blossomed into a trusted name, thanks to its emphasis on client education and advocacy. The company's website, planforfreedom, serves as a hub for complimentary online quotes, informative articles on state-specific insurance topics, and even a home insurance cost calculator - tools designed to empower consumers rather than just sell policies.

Erik Gamblin's Journey: A Foundation in Service and Expertise

At the helm of this operation is Erik Gamblin, a 45-year-old insurance veteran whose career is rooted in customer service excellence.

A graduate of Palm Beach Atlantic University, Gamblin brings a results-oriented approach honed over several years in the insurance sector.

Based in Flower Mound, Texas, he has served as the Principal of Freedom Insurance Group since its early days, guiding its direction with a blend of professionalism and personal touch. Gamblin's background emphasizes building strong client relationships. Described as a "business professional with several years of experience in the Insurance Customer Service industry," he has focused on demystifying insurance for everyday people.

His leadership has earned him praise for quick responses and problem-solving, as seen in client reviews where he's lauded for handling claims efficiently - even in challenging situations like car accidents.

Beyond English, the agency supports Spanish-speaking clients, broadening its appeal in diverse communities.

Notable in his tenure is the agency's integration with major insurers like Safeco, Travelers, and others, allowing for specialized offerings such as boat, yacht, wedding, and event insurance.

Inside the Business: How Freedom Insurance Operates

Freedom Insurance Group's model is refreshingly straightforward: independence breeds better options. Clients receive complimentary consultations, where agents review existing policies, recommend improvements, and monitor for life changes like marriages or new homes.

The "ins and outs" involve a client-centric process: Start with a complimentary quote via phone (972-798-3769) or online, followed by personalized education on coverage gaps and options.

Agents like Gamblin advocate during claims, acting as intermediaries to streamline resolutions. Unique perks include ongoing policy audits and alerts for better rates, fostering long-term relationships rather than one-off sales.

Looking Ahead: A Legacy of Freedom in Insurance

Erik Gamblin and Freedom Insurance Group embody the idea that insurance isn't just about policies - it's about peace of mind. From its 2005 founding to its current status as a multi-state powerhouse, the agency continues to "plan for freedom" by empowering clients. Whether you're a homeowner in Texas or a business owner in Missouri, Gamblin's team offers a refreshing alternative in an often opaque industry. For those seeking reliable coverage with a human touch, Freedom Insurance Group proves that true protection starts with trust.

