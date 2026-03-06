Sutherland Launches Finai Hub To Industrialize Agentic AI For Banking And Financial Services

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Today, Sutherland announced the launch of

FinAI Hub is an innovation ecosystem where Sutherland works with clients to design, prototype, and scale Agentic AI workflows across core operations. At launch, the platform brings together a large and expanding workforce of domain-trained AI agents purpose-built for financial institutions, supporting functions across retail banking, payments, cards, consumer and commercial lending, servicing, back office, risk and compliance functions.

These modular agents can operate independently or be orchestrated across end-to-end workflows spanning onboarding, KYC, AML, fraud, underwriting, payments, disputes, servicing, and collections. For example:



KYC Agent performs identity verification and document validation

AML Screening Agent supports sanction screening and monitoring

Transaction Monitoring Agent detects anomalies in transactions real time and triggers alerts

Loan Underwriter Agent decisions applications against eligibility, credit policy, bureau data and risk parameters

Dispute Resolver Agent manages chargeback claims and validations Delinquency Predictor Agent predicts account delinquency using behavioral, financial, and interaction signals

Each agent is trained on real financial services workflows and operates within a unified architecture designed for regulated environments. Secure deployment models ensure sensitive data remains within the institution's environment, enabling autonomous execution while preserving regulatory control.

“Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to drive growth, manage risk, and modernize operations simultaneously,” said Banwari Agarwal, CEO, Banking & Financial Services, Sutherland.“Sutherland FinAI Hub enables banks and financial services firms to move beyond isolated AI use cases and embed intelligent automation across the enterprise. This is about translating AI ambition into measurable business outcomes at scale.”

“We are moving from an era of AI experimentation to one of AI accountability,” said Doug Gilbert, CIO & Chief Digital Officer, Sutherland.“In regulated industries, intelligence must be accurate, observable, explainable, interoperable, and resilient from inception. Sutherland FinAI Hub reflects our approach to building agentic systems that are enterprise-grade by design, not retrofitted for scale.”

Early deployments of Sutherland FinAI Hub components have demonstrated measurable impact, including up to 50 percent faster processing cycles and approximately 40 percent reductions in operating costs, along with improvements in straight-through processing and customer resolution rates.

Sutherland FinAI Hub is purpose-built for the financial services industry, trained on sector-specific workflows and operational data rather than adapted from generalized enterprise AI models. Its Responsible AI framework aligns with industry standards including PCI DSS, SOC 2, GDPR, and FCA expectations, while comprehensive audit traceability logs prompts, actions, and decisions to support regulatory transparency. A human-in-the-loop model ensures autonomous intelligence enhances expert judgment rather than replacing it.

The platform's modular, multi-agent architecture enables phased deployment aligned to priority workflows and regulatory requirements, allowing financial institutions to scale agentic AI with confidence.

