COSRX and Courrèges Reunite Backstage at Paris Fashion Week FW26, Introducing a Limited-Edition Collaboration Kit

PARIS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-beauty leader COSRX and Paris-based house Courrèges reunite for their second official backstage skincare partnership at the Courrèges FW26 Women Ready-to-Wear show during Paris Fashion Week, continuing the collaboration first introduced last season.



To commemorate this continued partnership, the brands introduced the " Courrèges Show FW Backstage Special Kit," a limited-edition collaboration kit created for the Courrèges FW26 Women Ready-to-Wear show. This launch also marks a historic first for Courrèges - the first time in the brand's history that an official backstage collaboration kit has been created in partnership with a beauty brand kit reflects the backstage skincare approach used to prepare runway skin for the show and features the COSRX products used backstage during the Courrèges FW26 show. It is not publicly distributed and is instead presented to a curated group of VIP guests and global influencers attending the show FW26 season was defined by Courrèges' signature futuristic minimalism and sculpted silhouettes. Backstage makeup was directed by internationally renowned makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver, known for his collaborations with major luxury houses including Dior, Prada, and Gucci. To complement this vision, the products featured in the backstage kit were incorporated to help create the luminous runway skin seen on the runway. Moving beyond simple skin preparation, the skincare became an essential creative element backstage, playing a key role in shaping the final beauty look. Courrèges Show FW Backstage Kit The official backstage kit, used at the Courrèges FW26 Women Ready-to-Wear show during Paris Fashion Week, features COSRX's signature Peptide skincare collection alongside its Ceramide line:

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch

The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask

The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mist In addition, COSRX unveiled the newly launched "One Step Original Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Pad," which was used for the first time in Europe backstage at the Courrèges FW26 show during Paris Fashion Week. The launch accompanies the renewal of COSRX's signature One Step pad line its continued backstage collaboration with Courrèges at Paris Fashion Week FW26, COSRX strengthens its position at the intersection of K-beauty innovation and high-fashion runway culture, solidifying its role as a defining K-beauty presence within the international fashion week landscape. About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.







