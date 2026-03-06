India, Finland Renew Mou To Deepen Environmental Cooperation

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Finland have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on environmental cooperation, reinforcing bilateral collaboration on pollution control, waste management, circular economy and climate action.

The renewed agreement was signed in New Delhi by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Finland's Minister of Climate and the Environment Sari Multala.

Announcing the development on social media platform X, Yadav said the renewal of the MoU originally signed in 2020 would further deepen cooperation between the two countries on key environmental priorities.

These include pollution prevention and control, waste management, climate change mitigation, and sustainable management of forests and natural resources through knowledge sharing and technology collaboration.

The agreement will continue to provide a structured framework for cooperation and exchange of best practices across a wide range of environmental areas.

The framework also covers collaboration on climate change mitigation and adaptation, environmental and forest monitoring including data management as well as conservation and sustainable use of marine and coastal resources and integrated water resource management.

(KNN Bureau)

