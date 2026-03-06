PIA Automation Launches High-Speed Assembly Line For Razor Cartridge Manufacturing

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) PIA Automation, a specialist in advanced automation solutions, has announced the successful development and launch of a new high-volume assembly and packaging line for personal shaving razor cartridges.

The system combines patented multi-blade technology with two parallel high-speed transport systems to deliver consistent quality, reliability and high-speed operation under demanding production conditions.

Designed to handle the delicate components of personal shaving products, each razor cartridge must meet strict requirements for a close, comfortable shave. The thin, hardened and sharpened blades require precise handling, repeatable assembly and stable high-speed processes.

To meet these demands, PIA Automation worked closely with a long-standing customer to develop a new fully automated system capable of high-volume production while maintaining high quality.

Tim Schuller, product manager at PIA Automation, says:“Our multi-blade stations are specifically engineered for high-speed applications of this kind.

“As part of this project, we further optimized the technology for both blade singulation from the magazine and precise insertion into the cartridge frame. The result is a highly stable, low-wear assembly process that ensures reliable long-term operation at maximum throughput.”

A key element of the line is PIA Automation's proven multi-blade stations, which handle the critical steps in automated razor cartridge production of blade singulation and precision and process control, particularly at high output rates.

Six multi-blade stations are integrated across the system by two parallel high-speed transport systems. Each module is equipped with fully automated infeed and outfeed functions for the required components, ensuring a continuous flow of materials while allowing targeted decoupling of individual process steps.

“Assembly cycles with longer cycle rates can be executed multiple times within the same line without reducing overall output,” says Schuller.“The workpiece carriers are distributed across several cycle-critical stations, helping avoid any unnecessary downtime.”

Each razor cartridge produced goes through a thorough end-of-line inspection using a specially developed combination of 2D cameras and 3D laser scanners. Following inspection, cartridges are automatically packed while meeting different market requirements within the same line without additional changeover time.

With this new system, PIA Automation continues to set industry-specific standards in the automated production and assembly of delicate shaving components.