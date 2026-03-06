Opposition Dreaming Of Power While BJP Works For People: Tripura CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, March 6 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the opposition CPI-M is hoping for internal conflict within the BJP and dreaming of removing the party from power to form a Left Front government again.

The Chief Minister said the present state government is working for the welfare of the people while maintaining transparency in governance.

“Despite being a small state, Tripura is moving in the right direction on every parameter. The state has won 347 awards at the national level. However, the opposition is unable to see the real development taking place in the state,” Saha said while attending the 'Yuva Shankhanad' programme organised by the BJP at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

Speaking at the programme, he recalled the late Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswa Bandhu Sen, describing his demise as an irreparable loss.

Sen, who was elected to the Assembly from Dharmanagar, died on December 26 last year.

“His untimely demise has truly caused us an irreparable loss. We will all work together to complete his unfinished tasks. He was also associated with the art of jatra (open-air folk theatre) and theatre and had dreamed of the overall development of Dharmanagar. We want to realise that dream not only through words but also through action,” he said.

Saha said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, peace has been established in Tripura.

“Earlier, if you wanted to travel to Agartala, you could not do so without a security escort. Now there is peace in Tripura and across the entire Northeast. Opposition leaders are busy dreaming about the BJP, while we work from 6 a.m. to midnight. We want to reach people through our work. But they are sitting and hoping that there will be a quarrel within the BJP. They are dreaming of removing the BJP and forming a Left Front government again,” he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the opposition has joined hands with those with whom they earlier had serious conflicts involving incidents such as violence, terrorism, arson and other crimes.

“They are now thinking day and night about how to come to power. They are not worried about working for the people,” he added.

Saha said that Tripura has won 347 awards at the national level and secured the top position in deregulation and compliance across India.

“For this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself praised Tripura during the meeting of Chief Secretaries held in Delhi and asked other large states of the country to learn from Tripura. Despite being a small state, Tripura is moving in the right direction,” he said.

He also noted that Tripura was recently declared the third fully literate state in the country after Mizoram and Goa.

Highlighting the importance of women's development, the Chief Minister said that nearly 50 per cent of the population comprises women.

“If women are not developed, there can be no development of the state or the country. That is why the Prime Minister is prioritising women's development, and the Tripura government is also working in that direction,” he said.

Saha added that Tripura ranks second among northeastern states in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income.

“NITI Aayog has declared Tripura a front-runner state. The state is moving in the right direction on every parameter. Although the opposition fails to acknowledge this development, the Bharatiya Janata Party stands for development. There is nothing without development. The present government is working for the welfare of the people while maintaining transparency,” he said.

The programme was attended by BJP state president and MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, North District Zilla Sabhadhipati Aparna Nath, MLAs Binay Bhushan Das and Jadav Lal Nath, Yuva Morcha state president Sushanta Deb and other leaders.