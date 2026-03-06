Rajasthan Regals Crush UP Prometheans To Win Inaugural PGTI's League

Rajasthan Regals wrote a fantastic new chapter in the history of Indian professional golf, winning the inaugural PGTI's 72 The League, with a commanding 12-3 win over table-toppers UP Prometheans on Friday at Qutab Golf Course.

After qualifying for the finale from the five-round league stage as the second-placed team, Regals got their revenge over Prometheans for their crushing 4-10 loss against the same team in the fifth round of the league, as per a press release from PGTI. The winning team received the stunning Vibhor Sogani-designed 72 The League Trophy and INR 1 crore prize money. The runner-up team took home a silver salver and INR 50 lakh.

Regals Dominate in the Finale

Prometheans put together their two strongest players - unbeaten captain Shaurya Bhattacharya and Arjun Prasad - in the singles upfront. However, Regals demolished that plan with Jairaj Singh Sandhu, who beat Bhattacharya 4 & 3, and Akshay Sharma, who defeated Prasad 2 & 1.

With only one win required from the remaining three matches on the field, Rajasthan sealed the deal when their foursome pairing of Aryaman Mohan and Yuvraj Singh beat Joshua Seale and Arjun Sharma on the 18th hole. Young Mohan had the honour of making the winning putt for his team when they tied the final hole.

In the remaining four-ball matches, Regals captain Ajeetesh Sandhu lost his first match of the tournament in the company of Michele Ortolani, while Chikkarangappa S and Dhruv Sheoran completed the 12-3 margin with an inconsequential 2 & 1 win over Gaurav Pratap Singh and Pranav Mardikar.

'An Incredible Honour': Winning Team Reacts

A delighted Sandhu said, "It's been an incredible honour to lead this bunch of players. From the moment of the auction, I knew we had a lot of depth in the team. However, more importantly, when we got together for the first time, everyone jelled with each other. The chemistry has been fantastic."

"It's been an amazing journey over the past two weeks, and we could not have asked for a better finish. It's been an unforgettable tournament for us players. We are all so proud that we will forever be remembered as the first team to win it."

"I haven't been part of a lot of teams, but if this is what it feels like, then I'm on board for a lot more of them."

Mohan admitted that even though it was a putt of less than four feet, his hands were trembling as he settled over the winning putt. "I've had putts to win before, and we are so accustomed to rolling in those four-footers every single day. But, on that one, I am not gonna lie, I couldn't feel my hands. I was a mess, but thankfully, Yuvraj helped me," said Mohan.

'It Wasn't Our Day': UP Prometheans Captain

Bhattacharya said it was one of "those days" when nothing went their way. "It wasn't our day, I guess. We played well throughout the tournament, but it just didn't go our way. It will take a little time to sink in, and we are all disappointed, but we had a great stretch going in, and we gave ourselves a chance to win the trophy. We will come back strong next year," added Bhattacharya.

Plate Championship and Final Results

Charminar Champions won the Plate Championship, thus finishing third ahead of fourth-placed Kolkata Classics in the tournament launched by DP World PGTI in partnership with Game of Life Sports (GOLS). Coincidentally, Charminar, who received a cheque for INR 20 lakh, had lost the opportunity to appear in the finale in a countback to Rajasthan after both teams tallied 43 points in the league stage.

FINALE RAJASTHAN REGALS BEAT UP PROMETHEANS: 12-3

Singles: Jairaj Singh Sandhu beat Shaurya Bhattacharya 4 & 3

Akshay Sharma beat Arjun Prasad 2 & 1

Fourballs: Michele Ortolani/Ajeetesh Sandhu lost to Abhinav Lohan/Manoj S 3 & 2

Chikkarangappa S/Dhruv Sheoran beat Gaurav Pratap Singh/Pranav Mardikar 2 & 1

Foursomes: Aryaman Mohan/Yuvraj Singh beat Joshua Seale/Arjun Sharma 1-up

Plate Championship

3rd Charminar Champions - 122 points

4th Kolkata Classics - 110 points

5th Mumbai Aces - 109 points

6th Nava Raipur - 109 points. (ANI)

