21Shares Launches Polkadot ETF (TDOT) In The United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch expands access to cross-chain blockchain innovation NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world's leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the 21shares Polkadot ETF (TDOT), which provides investors with exposure to the native token (DOT) of the Polkadot blockchain. This launch marks a significant milestone in expanding investor access to next-generation blockchain infrastructure. TDOT is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (" '40 Act"), and is not subject to the same regulations and protections as '40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. TDOT is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. DOT assets are not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in TDOT is not a direct investment in DOT.

Polkadot is a next-generation blockchain platform designed to connect many independent blockchains into a single, interoperable network. Developers can launch their own purpose-built blockchains – often referred to as rollups – on top of Polkadot, benefiting from shared security, seamless interoperability, and parallel processing for enhanced scalability. To operate within the network, these rollups rent blockspace using DOT tokens, creating a direct link between network activity and economic value returned to the ecosystem and its token holders.

Polkadot is purpose-built for secure and efficient cross-chain interaction. Its Cross-Consensus Message (XCM) format enables advanced communication between blockchains, extending far beyond basic token transfers. Through its modular Substrate framework (Polkadot SDK), developers can create blockchains tailored to specific applications. With more than 150 projects already built using Substrate, the platform supports faster development, lower costs, and greater sovereignty.

Polkadot's parallel architecture was designed with a goal to support high throughput and scalability. During the 2024“Spammening” stress test performed on the Kusama network (an experimental“canary” network for Polkadot where new features and upgrades are tested in real-world conditions before deployment) the network reached a theoretical maximum of 623,000 transactions per second, highlighting its potential as a future-ready platform for advanced applications, including AI-enabled smart contracts.1

“Polkadot represents one of the most technically advanced blockchain ecosystems in the world today and one of the only platforms designed for different blockchains to work together securely and efficiently,” said Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21shares.“While most blockchains operate in isolation, Polkadot connects them through its core network. 21shares believes that Polkadot is at the forefront of emerging technologies like AI and advanced smart contracts, the launch of TDOT offers innovative, expanded access to foundational crypto infrastructure, through a familiar and accessible wrapper.”

​​​​“In my view, 21shares is a leader merging traditional finance and crypto, offering transparency and confidence for investors, every step of the way.” says Dave Sedacca, Lead of Polkadot Capital Group.“We are seeing growing interest from traditional financial institutions in accessing Polkadot's interoperable blockchain technology. Products developed and managed independently by firms such as 21shares are one way that market participants may choose to obtain exposure to DOT within existing investment and brokerage infrastructures. Our focus remains on supporting the underlying Polkadot protocol and ecosystem, rather than on any particular investment product.” ​​​

The 21shares Polkadot ETF is physically backed and is intended to provide investors with exposure to the performance of DOT, by holding DOT as the Fund's primary asset. The product provides direct exposure to the underlying DOT token, allowing investors to integrate Polkadot into their portfolios via traditional brokerage accounts without the need to directly hold or manage digital wallets. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in DOT, and investors will forgo certain rights conferred by holding DOT directly.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit .

About Polkadot Capital Group

​​​​Created as the capital markets-focused division of Parity Technologies, Polkadot Capital Group

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that TDOT ("the Fund") will generate a profit for investors.

DOT is subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero.

The trading prices of many digital assets, including DOT, have experienced extreme volatility in recent periods and may continue to do so.

Failure by the Fund's DOT Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Fund's DOT could result in a loss to the Fund.

The Fund is not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of DOT. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in DOT.

If an active trading market for the Shares does not develop or continue to exist, the market prices and liquidity of the Shares may be adversely affected.

Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

