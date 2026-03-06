Automotive Ultracapacitor Business Report 2026: $6.39 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, And Long-Term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Ultracapacitor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The automotive ultracapacitor market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $2.49 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $2.99 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. This trajectory continues to climb with projections estimating the market will reach $6.39 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.9%. Key factors driving this growth include the early adoption of technologically advanced capacitors, the increasing popularity of diesel vehicle start-stop systems, and the escalating demand for fast charge-discharge solutions. Additionally, the expansion of regenerative braking technologies and high cycle life energy storage continue to play pivotal roles in market expansion.

The increasing penetration of electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) architectures along with growing preferences for high power auxiliary storage capabilities are fuelling the ultracapacitor market. Advancements in electrode and electrolyte materials combined with further investments in automotive electrification policies are critical trends propelling market evolution. Enhanced integration of ultracapacitors in EV powertrains and start-stop systems, alongside innovations in regenerative braking applications, are expected to drive market dynamics positively. Recent data highlights that the global registration of new electric vehicles reached approximately 14 million in 2023, an increase that has positively influenced ultracapacitor market proliferation.

Leading companies, including KEMET Corporation, have been at the forefront of technological advancements, introducing high-performance supercapacitors that address the high demand for durable and efficient energy storage systems needed in applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electronic control units (ECUs). Innovations in this area are geared towards maintaining market competitiveness and meeting increasing customer demand.

Skeleton Technologies, an energy storage company, has strategically enhanced its manufacturing capabilities through acquisitions, such as the recent one with European Battery Technologies Oy. This acquisition aims to enhance production capacity and accelerate the development of fast-charging solutions, thereby strengthening the company's market leadership.

The market faces challenges arising from changes in global trade relations and tariffs, which have impacted production costs, especially for regions reliant on imported components. Despite these challenges, there remains a focus on domestic material sourcing and localized manufacturing, signalling long-term resilience and reduced reliance on imports.

Leading players across the market, such as Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, TDK Corporation, and others, continue to innovate and expand their market presence. Western Europe emerged as a significant player in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market's regional coverage spans across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more, with a focus on capitalizing on growing demand and regional opportunities.

The comprehensive market research report offers detailed insights into market size, regional shares, competitor strategies, and emerging trends, serving as an invaluable resource for stakeholders navigating the evolving landscape of the automotive ultracapacitor industry.

