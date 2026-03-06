From Batata Wada To Gujarati Dal, Full List Of Marathi Dishes Served At Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding
Stylist Eka Lakhani not only shared pictures of Tendulkar family's outfits but also the menu card, giving us a glimpse of the traditional delicacies the guests enjoyed. Arjun Tendulkar donned Manish Malhotra's creation while Saaniya looked graceful in Tarun Tahiliani outfit.
Sachin Tendulkar and his daughter Sara, both wore Manish Malhotra's custom outfits while Sachin's wife Anjali looked elegant in Juhi Shah's designer saree.Also Read | 270-degree mandap at St. Regis Mumbai: Inside Arjun-Saaniya's wedding
A video shared by celebrity makeup artist Nishi Singh offers a behind the scenes look at Tendulkar family's preparations for the big day. Anjali Tendulkar looks radiant, preparing for her son's wedding while we get a brief glimpse of master blaster.Also Read | Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding: How a friendship turned into forever
The wedding ceremony was a blend of Punjabi and Maharashtrian traditions, featuring a stunning 270-degree centre mandap adorned with baby's breath and muted gold accents, Hindustan Times reported.
Also Read | Tendulkar family stuns in ethnic ensembles at Arjun–Saaniya's pre-wedding bash
Guests were served Maharashtrian, Gujarati and coastal dishes, believed to be among Tendulkar's favourites. Several Marathi dishes were the highlight of the wedding, including 'Mattha' beverage, Maharashtra sweet flatbread 'Puran Poli,' celebratory dumplings 'Ukdiche Modak' and Marathi sweet dishes 'Aamras' and 'Basundi,' among others. The full list of traditional offerings listed on the menu card are provided below:
- Moong Dal Halwa Kothimbir Wadi Mini Batata Wada Watana Ghughra Batatachi Sukhi Bhaaji Kaju Tondli Undhiyu Valachi Usal Aluchi Patal Bhaaj Bhaat Waran Masale Bhaat Gujarati Dal Phulka. Puri, Tandalachi Bhakri. Bhajani che Wade Roasted Papad Fried Papad Kurdya Kairi che Lonche Limbache God Lonche Khamang Kakd Matka Dahi Panchamrut
The guest list featured Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan, alongside cricket legends MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, and Yuvraj Singh, alongside. The Ambani family was among the first to arrive and bless the couple. Few days ago, a pre-wedding puja was organised by the Ambani family in Jamnagar. The wedding planned by Eternity by Trinity featured Harshdeep Kaur's performance for the bridal entry.
