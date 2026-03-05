President Accepts Resignation Of Bengal Guv Ananda Bose Several Gubernatorial Changes Announced

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and also announced a series of appointments and transfers of Governors and Lt Governors across several states and Union Territories.

As part of the changes, according to an official note, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Jishnu Dev Varma, who is currently serving as the Governor of Telangana, has been appointed Governor of Maharashtra.

Senior BJP leader and former Bihar minister Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland, while retired Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

R.N. Ravi, the current Governor of Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal following the resignation of C.V. Ananda Bose.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu until further arrangements are made.

Among changes in Union Territories, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has been appointed as the L-G of Ladakh.

Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has been appointed as the Delhi L-G.

According to the official announcement, the appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.

Earlier on Thursday, in an unprecedented development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose resigned from his post.

In her statement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the news of the resignation of Bose had been confirmed to her by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had also told her that the current Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N Ravi, will be West Bengal's new Governor.

"I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal. The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," CM Banerjee said in a statement shared on her X handle.