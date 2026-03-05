Wolves Weekend At The Tech Interactive Brings Giant Wolves To IMAX, 500 Wolf Ears, And A Group Howl To Downtown San Jose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Lost Wolves of Yellowstone” Director Thomas Winston Onsite for Live Q&A, Available for Advance Zoom Interviews or On-Site Saturday, March 7 at The Tech

San Jose, CA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Interactive, San Jose's science center, is the only theater in the Bay Area presenting Lost Wolves of Yellowstone, an IMAX original documentary chronicling the historic return of the gray wolf to Yellowstone National Park. Officially opening March 7, The Tech's celebration, Wolves Weekend, features a live appearance by Emmy Award-winning director Thomas Winston, wolf-themed activities, and The Big Howl from the balcony overlooking Plaza de César Chávez. No actual wolves will be in attendance.







Wolves Weekend is a celebration of the IMAX film Lost Wolves of Yellowstone.

What is The Big Howl?

The Big Howl is a collective howl from The Tech Interactive's balcony at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Guests of all ages are invited to raise their voices together in a fun, high-energy moment inspired by the film and the return of wolves to Yellowstone. It is designed to be visual, family-friendly and broadcast-ready, with a crowd of wolf-ear-wearing participants overlooking downtown San Jose.

To add to the fun, Great Wolf Lodge has donated 500 pairs of their iconic grey wolf ears for guests to wear during the weekend. Participants in The Big Howl will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win a two-night getaway to the Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca to enjoy endless water park fun, family-friendly adventures, and engaging entertainment offerings.

Lost Wolves of Yellowstone in IMAX

Lost Wolves of Yellowstone unearths one of the most daring wildlife experiments in American history, the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park after a 50-year absence. Told through long-lost 16mm archival footage, the film captures the tense early days of the project as a small group of Canadian wolves, held in acclimation pens, prepared to reclaim a wilderness that had nearly forgotten them. As biologists fought legal battles and public outrage outside the park gates, the wolves faced their own fight for survival within. What unfolds is a visceral, real-time portrait of ecological rebirth, political resistance, and the untamed spirit of nature given one final chance to return home.

Run time: 43 minutes

Format: IMAX 2D

As always, one free educational IMAX, including Lost Wolves of Yellowstone, is included with admission to The Tech Interactive.

WHEN

Saturday, March 7 (Best day for media coverage)

Museum Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

IMAX Screenings: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

Live Q&A with Director Thomas Winston: 1:15-2 p.m.

The Big Howl: 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Museum Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

IMAX Screenings: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

Wolf-Themed Activities: All Day

More than 50 children and adults are expected to howl on the balcony of The Tech Interactive at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

