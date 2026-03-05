Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Finland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Thursday from the President of the Republic of Finland HE Alexander Stubb.

During the call, the Finnish President inquired about the situation in the State of Qatar following the brutal Iranian aggression. He expressed his country's condemnation of this aggression and Finland's solidarity with Qatar in all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty and security, noting Qatar's role as a peace-loving nation striving to consolidate international peace and security.

Both sides emphasized the importance of de-escalation and prioritizing diplomacy and political dialogue to contain the crisis. They stressed the necessity of reaching an immediate solution to the crisis and ending the war, affirming the need to adhere to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, which contributes to preserving the security of the region and enhancing regional and international stability.