Rahul Gandhi To Address Rally At Conclusion Of Lop Satheesan's 'Puthuyuga Yatra'

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 5 (IANS) The month-long "Puthuyuga Yatra", led by Kerala's Leader of Opposition D, which began from Kasaragod on February 6, will culminate in the state capital on Saturday with a massive public rally to be addressed by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Announcing the conclusion of the yatra, Satheesan said the final meeting will be held at Putharikandam Maidan and will mark the end of a journey that, according to his Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), reflected "strong public resentment" against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The yatra witnessed wide participation from ordinary citizens, besides party workers, with large numbers of youth and women joining the campaign across districts, he said.

The Congress leader said the march was not limited to political criticism of the government but focused extensively on discussions about Kerala's development and the changes needed in key sectors.

Issues relating to healthcare, higher education, agriculture, infrastructure development, the state's economy, and Kerala's long-term development prospects were discussed during the journey.

The UDF also released vision documents on the health sector and higher education as part of the programme.

According to Satheesan, the leadership interacted with people from different sections of society in every district, deliberately inviting ordinary citizens rather than prominent personalities.

Participants included victims of the endosulphan tragedy, families affected by wildlife attacks, agricultural workers, anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, lottery employees, pre-primary teachers, KSRTC pensioners, parents of persons with disabilities and job aspirants awaiting appointments.

The UDF plans to compile district-specific documents highlighting the key issues faced by each region, he said, adding that these interactions would help the alliance prepare its election manifesto and identify priority areas if it comes to power.

Satheesan also launched a sharp attack on the state government for issuing advertisements through the Information and Public Relations Department, highlighting negative news reports from a decade ago during the previous UDF rule.

He alleged that public funds were being misused to run "politically motivated propaganda".

Meanwhile, Satheesan claimed that several workers of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist had joined the Congress and other UDF constituents during the course of the yatra, indicating growing discontent within the Left ranks ahead of the Assembly elections.