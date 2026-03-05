Justice Sushrut Dharmadhikari Appointed New Madras High Court Chief Justice

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday announced the appointment of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Sharing the development on his official social media, Meghwal stated that the President of India, in exercise of powers under the Constitution and after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has appointed Justice Dharmadhikari, who was serving as a judge of the Kerala High Court, to head the Madras High Court. The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Background and Legal Career

Justice Dharmadhikari's appointment comes on the day the incumbent Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, retires from service on March 5, 2026. In view of the impending vacancy, the Supreme Court Collegium had earlier recommended his name for the post during its meeting held on February 26, 2026. Justice Dharmadhikari's parent High Court is the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Born on July 8, 1966, in Raipur, he began his legal career in 1992 and practised for more than two decades before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. During his years at the Bar, he handled a wide range of matters, including civil, criminal and constitutional cases.

From 2000 to 2015, he served as Standing Counsel for the Union of India. During this period, he represented various government departments and public sector institutions. He also appeared for bodies such as the Income Tax Department, the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (Central Excise Department) in his capacity as Senior Standing Counsel.

Judicial Career

Justice Dharmadhikari was elevated to the Bench as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on April 7, 2016. He was confirmed as a Permanent Judge on March 17, 2018. After serving there for several years, he was transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed office on April 23, 2025.

With the President approving the collegium's recommendation and issuing the warrant of appointment, Justice Dharmadhikari will now assume charge as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court after taking oath. (ANI)

