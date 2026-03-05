We Have Always Been Open Towards Supplying Oil To India: Russian Ambassador

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) As tensions continue to escalate amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov on Thursday called for resolving the issue through negotiations. As concerns over the prices rising globally after the closure of Strait of Hormuz grow, the Russian diplomat also asserted that it is for New Delhi to decide on suppliers even though Moscow has always been open towards supplying oil to India.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Alipov said, "The resolution is always through negotiations. The conflict should stop as soon as possible."

When asked how long will the war continue, he responded, "I have no idea. This is a question to the US."

Amid speculations over a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which could sharply raise global fuel prices, Alipov said, "It's up to India to decide on supplies and supply sources. We have always been open towards supplying oil to India."

On February 28, Russia condemned the "unprovoked' armed attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, asserting the urgent need to return the situation to a political and diplomatic resolution.

Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephonic conversation on Saturday at the initiative of the Iranian side.

"The Iranian minister reported on the Iranian leadership's steps to repel US and Israeli aggression, which has once again disrupted negotiations for a peaceful resolution to the Iranian nuclear programme. He announced plans to urgently convene a meeting of the UN Security Council," read a statement issued by the Russian MFA after the phone call.

"Sergei Lavrov condemned the unprovoked armed attack by the US and Israel on Iran, which violates the principles and norms of international law and completely disregards the grave consequences for regional and global stability and security. The minister emphasised the need to immediately cease attacks against the Islamic Republic and return the situation to a political and diplomatic resolution," it added.

According to the statement, Lavrov expressed Russia's readiness, including in the UN Security Council, to facilitate the search for peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests.

The conflict in West Asia began after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and broader military infrastructure.

The opening wave of the operation killed senior figures in the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a sweeping response from Iran in the form of drone and missile attacks targetting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces across West Asia.