Iran Launches Strike on U.S. Oil Tanker in Persian Gulf
(MENAFN) Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced Thursday they had carried out a direct strike on an American oil tanker operating in the Persian Gulf, marking a sharp escalation in hostilities following a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on Tehran.
The Guards' Public Relations Department, in a statement distributed through a state news agency, declared that Iranian naval forces "successfully targeted an American oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf."
No additional details accompanied the statement, and Washington had yet to issue any response to the Iranian claim at the time of publication.
The attack comes in the aftermath of a devastating U.S.-Israeli joint offensive launched Saturday that has, according to available figures, claimed more than 900 lives — among them Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several of Iran's most senior military commanders.
Tehran has since mounted a series of retaliatory strikes using drones and missiles, directing fire at Israel as well as Gulf nations hosting U.S. military installations, further deepening what has rapidly become one of the most volatile confrontations in the region's recent history.
