Middle East Crisis Stalls Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks, Zelenskyy Says
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Wednesday that diplomatic negotiations with Russia have been placed on hold, with the escalating conflict in Iran disrupting the fragile momentum that had been building toward a ceasefire agreement.
In a video statement published on Telegram, Zelenskyy signalled that Kyiv remains committed to the process but acknowledged that the regional upheaval had severed the critical lines of communication needed to move forward.
"For now, because of the situation with Iran, the necessary signals for a trilateral meeting haven't come yet. But as soon as the security situation and the broader political context allow us to resume the trilateral diplomatic work, it will be done. Ukraine is ready for it," he said.
On the sidelines of the stalled diplomatic push, Zelenskyy also acknowledged ongoing efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, expressing gratitude to the country's intelligence service, the presidential office, and other agencies working to facilitate further exchanges.
"We are working to bring all our people home from Russian captivity. We hope for good news," he said.
The pause marks a significant setback for a peace process that had only recently gained traction. Russia and Ukraine have completed three rounds of US-brokered negotiations this year — two held in Abu Dhabi and one in Geneva. As recently as last week, Zelenskyy had suggested the next round of talks could take place in early March, once again in the United Arab Emirates.
Those plans were abruptly derailed when US and Israeli forces launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Feb. 28, sending shockwaves through an already volatile geopolitical landscape and forcing a diplomatic reset across multiple global theatres.
