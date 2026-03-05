403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) Holds its Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait - 5 March 2026:
Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc), a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, held its Ordinary General Assembly (AGM) and the Extraordinary General Assembly (EGM) at the Company’s Headquarters – Assima Tower on Wednesday 4 March 2026, where the attendance represented 78.96% from the total shareholders. The AGM and EGM were held physically and virtually using the online platform specified for holding Annual General Assembly Meetings, provided by Kuwait Clearing Company.
The AGM approved the Board of Directors’ and Financial Position’s report, the Auditors’ report and the Sharia Committee’s report for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2025. The AGM also approved the Audit Committee report and the Corporate Governance report including the Board of Directors’ and the Executive Management’s remuneration and benefits report for the year ended on 31 December 2024 along with approving all the other items in the AGM agenda. The AGM was followed by the EGM, during which the amendment of Article (6) of the Memorandum of Association and Article (4) of the Articles of Association – concerning the purposes for which the Company was established – was approved.
The AGM also approved the Company’s financial statements and the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 38 Kuwaiti fils, representing 38% of the share’s nominal value for the year ended 2025, for shareholders registered in the Company’s shareholders register as at the end of the record date set for it on Wednesday corresponding to 8 April 2026. The cash dividends will be distributed to the shareholders who are entitled to it at payment date, as of Tuesday, corresponding to 14 April 2026.
Commenting on the announcements of these results, Dr. Mahmoud Ahmad Abdulrahman, stc’s Chairman, stated: “Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) continued in 2025 to reinforce its leading position in the ICT sector in Kuwait, achieving solid financial and operational results that reflect the strength of its business model and the clarity of its strategic direction. This performance demonstrates the company’s success in translating its long-term vision into tangible achievements through investing in its capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding its digital infrastructure to support sustainable growth.
Driven by its strategic framework, r.e.a.c.h., stc focused on achieving balanced growth that enhances profitability, elevates customer experience, and reflects the Company’s commitment to operational excellence and sound governance, with the aim of delivering added value to shareholders and stakeholders. Continuous investment in advanced networks, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled solutions formed a key pillar in supporting this direction, alongside the development of human capital, the strengthening of strategic partnerships, and the advancement of the digital services ecosystem. This approach paves the way for a new phase of growth built on agility and collaboration, contributing to a more sustainable and innovative digital future for the State of Kuwait.”
Commenting on the company's financial position as at 31 December 2025 Dr. Abdulrahman, stated: "stc’s total assets reached KD 479.2 mn by the end of December 2025, while total shareholders' equity reached KD 239.6 mn. This reflects the strength of the Company’s financial position and the stability of its capital structure.”
Dr. Abdulrahman commented on the cash dividend recommendation of 38% of the Company's total capital for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, saying: “This decision was driven by stc’s confidence in the strength of its business model, the clarity of its strategic direction, and its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, reflecting a well-considered approach that enhances competitiveness, operational efficiency, and ensures the robustness of its governance framework.
This direction reaffirms the company’s commitment to maximizing value for its shareholders, through the adoption of balanced strategic decisions that support sustainable growth, align with market expectations, strengthen stc’s market position, and ensure the continued creation of value for all stakeholders.”
Dr. Abdulrahman noted: “stc is committed to operating responsibly by integrating the principles of sustainability, governance, and long-term value creation across all aspects of its business in alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035. The company continued to reinforce sustainability as a core pillar of its corporate strategy and future objectives, given its importance in guiding our operations and innovations, reflecting our ongoing commitment to transparency and continuous development.”
In light of the current events taking place in the State of Kuwait, Eng. Moataz bin Abdullah Aldharrab, the company’s CEO, stated: “Driven by stc’s commitment to advancing the interests of its valued shareholders, and its dedication to upholding governance practices and maintaining continuous engagement with shareholders, the company ensured the holding of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly meetings at this time, taking all necessary organizational measures and ensuring business continuity and the smooth operation of activities under the prevailing circumstances.”
Commenting on stc’s achievements in 2025, Aldharrab stated: “With divine blessings of Allah, during the year, stc completed a number of projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and accelerating the speed of digital transformation, most notably the launch of the advanced 5G network. The advanced network will enable customers to access enhanced capabilities that improve operational efficiency and digital utilization, while opening the door for the integration of smart solutions across various sectors.
This step reflects the company’s excellence and its ongoing commitment to providing the latest innovative and advanced digital services and products to meet the needs of both individual and enterprise customers, as stc continues to enhance the digital experience in line with the rapid developments in the telecommunications and information technology sector.
During the year, stc also accelerated the integration of artificial intelligence into its operations, contributing to improved business efficiency and enhanced operational workflows. The application of AI in network management, customer services, and internal operations has strengthened accuracy, sped up responsiveness, and optimized resource utilization, supporting the delivery of high-quality services and creating greater value for both customers and shareholders.”
Aldharrab noted: “In 2025, stc strengthened its partnerships with government entities through its subsidiaries, e-Portal Holding Company and solutions by stc, aiming to support digital transformation and the development of government services. These partnerships contribute to improving operational efficiency, streamlining procedures, and enhancing the quality of services provided, thereby fostering integration between the public and private sectors. This is aimed to create sustainable value for society and the national economy and reinforce stc’s position as a leading company in the field of information and communications technology.”
Commenting on the announcement of the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, Eng. Aldharrab said: “stc achieved good financial performance during the financial year ended 31 December 2025, supported by sustainable growth across its various operating segments. Total revenues reached KD 342.5 million, recording a growth of 1.8% in 2025, compared to KD 336.5 million in the previous year. This growth was driven primarily by higher revenues from the Consumer segment, which accounted for 77.8% of total revenues. In addition, the Enterprise segment contributed 22.2% of total revenues, supported by ongoing efforts to enhance the company’s business model, expand digital services, and deliver integrated technology solutions that meet the needs of businesses across various sectors. Accordingly, EBITDA witnessed a growth of 9.6% to reach KD 93.5 million in 2025 which resulted in a net profit of KD 34.1 million (earnings per share 34 fils) in 2025.
In line with the company’s commitment to supporting its employees and developing their capabilities, Aldharrab noted: “During the year, stc relocated to a new headquarters, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the work environment and providing improved facilities for its employees in a manner that supports productivity and sustainable growth. This step underscores the company’s focus on human capital, corporate culture, and the development of national talent, strengthening its ability to achieve its strategic objectives and support long-term human capital development, in alignment with its critical role in the national economy, further strengthening its developmental impact.”
Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc), a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, held its Ordinary General Assembly (AGM) and the Extraordinary General Assembly (EGM) at the Company’s Headquarters – Assima Tower on Wednesday 4 March 2026, where the attendance represented 78.96% from the total shareholders. The AGM and EGM were held physically and virtually using the online platform specified for holding Annual General Assembly Meetings, provided by Kuwait Clearing Company.
The AGM approved the Board of Directors’ and Financial Position’s report, the Auditors’ report and the Sharia Committee’s report for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2025. The AGM also approved the Audit Committee report and the Corporate Governance report including the Board of Directors’ and the Executive Management’s remuneration and benefits report for the year ended on 31 December 2024 along with approving all the other items in the AGM agenda. The AGM was followed by the EGM, during which the amendment of Article (6) of the Memorandum of Association and Article (4) of the Articles of Association – concerning the purposes for which the Company was established – was approved.
The AGM also approved the Company’s financial statements and the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 38 Kuwaiti fils, representing 38% of the share’s nominal value for the year ended 2025, for shareholders registered in the Company’s shareholders register as at the end of the record date set for it on Wednesday corresponding to 8 April 2026. The cash dividends will be distributed to the shareholders who are entitled to it at payment date, as of Tuesday, corresponding to 14 April 2026.
Commenting on the announcements of these results, Dr. Mahmoud Ahmad Abdulrahman, stc’s Chairman, stated: “Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) continued in 2025 to reinforce its leading position in the ICT sector in Kuwait, achieving solid financial and operational results that reflect the strength of its business model and the clarity of its strategic direction. This performance demonstrates the company’s success in translating its long-term vision into tangible achievements through investing in its capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding its digital infrastructure to support sustainable growth.
Driven by its strategic framework, r.e.a.c.h., stc focused on achieving balanced growth that enhances profitability, elevates customer experience, and reflects the Company’s commitment to operational excellence and sound governance, with the aim of delivering added value to shareholders and stakeholders. Continuous investment in advanced networks, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled solutions formed a key pillar in supporting this direction, alongside the development of human capital, the strengthening of strategic partnerships, and the advancement of the digital services ecosystem. This approach paves the way for a new phase of growth built on agility and collaboration, contributing to a more sustainable and innovative digital future for the State of Kuwait.”
Commenting on the company's financial position as at 31 December 2025 Dr. Abdulrahman, stated: "stc’s total assets reached KD 479.2 mn by the end of December 2025, while total shareholders' equity reached KD 239.6 mn. This reflects the strength of the Company’s financial position and the stability of its capital structure.”
Dr. Abdulrahman commented on the cash dividend recommendation of 38% of the Company's total capital for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, saying: “This decision was driven by stc’s confidence in the strength of its business model, the clarity of its strategic direction, and its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, reflecting a well-considered approach that enhances competitiveness, operational efficiency, and ensures the robustness of its governance framework.
This direction reaffirms the company’s commitment to maximizing value for its shareholders, through the adoption of balanced strategic decisions that support sustainable growth, align with market expectations, strengthen stc’s market position, and ensure the continued creation of value for all stakeholders.”
Dr. Abdulrahman noted: “stc is committed to operating responsibly by integrating the principles of sustainability, governance, and long-term value creation across all aspects of its business in alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035. The company continued to reinforce sustainability as a core pillar of its corporate strategy and future objectives, given its importance in guiding our operations and innovations, reflecting our ongoing commitment to transparency and continuous development.”
In light of the current events taking place in the State of Kuwait, Eng. Moataz bin Abdullah Aldharrab, the company’s CEO, stated: “Driven by stc’s commitment to advancing the interests of its valued shareholders, and its dedication to upholding governance practices and maintaining continuous engagement with shareholders, the company ensured the holding of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly meetings at this time, taking all necessary organizational measures and ensuring business continuity and the smooth operation of activities under the prevailing circumstances.”
Commenting on stc’s achievements in 2025, Aldharrab stated: “With divine blessings of Allah, during the year, stc completed a number of projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and accelerating the speed of digital transformation, most notably the launch of the advanced 5G network. The advanced network will enable customers to access enhanced capabilities that improve operational efficiency and digital utilization, while opening the door for the integration of smart solutions across various sectors.
This step reflects the company’s excellence and its ongoing commitment to providing the latest innovative and advanced digital services and products to meet the needs of both individual and enterprise customers, as stc continues to enhance the digital experience in line with the rapid developments in the telecommunications and information technology sector.
During the year, stc also accelerated the integration of artificial intelligence into its operations, contributing to improved business efficiency and enhanced operational workflows. The application of AI in network management, customer services, and internal operations has strengthened accuracy, sped up responsiveness, and optimized resource utilization, supporting the delivery of high-quality services and creating greater value for both customers and shareholders.”
Aldharrab noted: “In 2025, stc strengthened its partnerships with government entities through its subsidiaries, e-Portal Holding Company and solutions by stc, aiming to support digital transformation and the development of government services. These partnerships contribute to improving operational efficiency, streamlining procedures, and enhancing the quality of services provided, thereby fostering integration between the public and private sectors. This is aimed to create sustainable value for society and the national economy and reinforce stc’s position as a leading company in the field of information and communications technology.”
Commenting on the announcement of the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, Eng. Aldharrab said: “stc achieved good financial performance during the financial year ended 31 December 2025, supported by sustainable growth across its various operating segments. Total revenues reached KD 342.5 million, recording a growth of 1.8% in 2025, compared to KD 336.5 million in the previous year. This growth was driven primarily by higher revenues from the Consumer segment, which accounted for 77.8% of total revenues. In addition, the Enterprise segment contributed 22.2% of total revenues, supported by ongoing efforts to enhance the company’s business model, expand digital services, and deliver integrated technology solutions that meet the needs of businesses across various sectors. Accordingly, EBITDA witnessed a growth of 9.6% to reach KD 93.5 million in 2025 which resulted in a net profit of KD 34.1 million (earnings per share 34 fils) in 2025.
In line with the company’s commitment to supporting its employees and developing their capabilities, Aldharrab noted: “During the year, stc relocated to a new headquarters, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the work environment and providing improved facilities for its employees in a manner that supports productivity and sustainable growth. This step underscores the company’s focus on human capital, corporate culture, and the development of national talent, strengthening its ability to achieve its strategic objectives and support long-term human capital development, in alignment with its critical role in the national economy, further strengthening its developmental impact.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment