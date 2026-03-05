BJP Lauds India's Economic Strength Amid Distressed World Markets

BJP Hails India's Economic Stability

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Thursday hailed the "strength" of the Indian economy while the whole world market is "distressed" with the West Asia conflict. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that India is probably the only country that has maintained stability in the stock market, as well as essential commodities prices, including fuel. "Because of the crisis in the Middle East and the war between Israel, America, and Iran, the world market is distressed. India is probably the only country which is maintaining its stability in the stock market and in the prices of essential commodities, including the fuel prices... It indicates the strength of our economy," said Prakash Reddy.

West Asia Tensions Escalate After Strike on Iran

Meanwhile, West Asia has entered its sixth day following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Gulf nations and other Israeli assets across the region.

Farewell Ceremony for Khamenei

Iranian state Media reported that preparations are underway at Tehran's Grand Mosalla for the placement of the body of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israel-led strike on Iran. The Grand Mosalla of Tehran is a massive prayer complex used for the city's most significant state-religious gatherings.

This is part of the three-day farewell ceremony being organised for the late Supreme Leader. Thousands of mourners are expected to gather at the Mosalla. A "farewell ceremony" followed by a "funeral procession" is the protocol after the death of a Supreme Leader.

Iran Threatens Israeli Nuclear Site

Meanwhile, Iran on Thursday threatened to target the Dimona nuclear site if Israel and the US sought to topple the Islamic Republic. This follows an open threat from Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, who had said that any new leader brought in by the regime will be a legitimate target for elimination. (ANI)

