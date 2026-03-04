MENAFN - Gulf Times) At least five people were injured Wednesday in ‌two Russian attacks targeting railway infrastructure ​in southern ‌Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

A railway ‌worker ⁠was hurt ‌in a drone ‌strike, which hit an empty passenger train ⁠in the morning in the Mykolaiv region, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on the Telegram messaging app.

Another worker and two children were hurt later when a Russian missile hit an administrative ​building at a railway station in the neighbouring Odesa region, he said.

An official later updated ‌the number of ⁠injured ​in the missile attack to four, without ​saying who the fourth person was.

Kuleba said there was also an attempted Russian drone attack late on Tuesday on a train operating between the eastern-central city of Dnipro and Kovel in northwestern Ukraine. It was stopped by railway workers and the drone ‌hit a few ‌metres away from ⁠the locomotive, he said.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian national railways, ⁠said ⁠Russia had intensified drone attacks on railway infrastructure, and that rolling stock was among the main targets.

It reported that 18 strikes had been recorded since the start of ​March, damaging 41 facilities.

Locomotives, freight cars and specialised equipment used to repair infrastructure have also been targeted, as well as railway depots and bridges, the operator said.

On Monday, a Russian drone attack on a commuter train in Dnipropetrovsk region killed ‌one person ​and wounded seven others.

