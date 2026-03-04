US Senate Votes Down Resolution To Limit Trump's Iran Military Action

Senate Rejects Bid to Limit Trump's Iran Powers

Washington Dc [US], March 5 (ANI): The US Senate has voted down a War Powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's military action, 'Operation Epic Fury', against Iran, with the measure failing 47-53 on mostly party lines, Fox News reported.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday (local time) closed ranks behind President Donald Trump, dealing him a crucial political victory by defeating Democrats-led resolution intended to rein in his military actions in Iran despite lingering questions about America's involvement in the Middle East.

The US Senate shot down a resolution from Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., aimed at limiting Trump's military actions in Iran, following days of speculation about whether Republicans would cross the aisle, as they have done before, to reprimand the President. The administration pushed hard to lobby support for Operation Epic Fury, holding several briefings with Congress to make its case, Fox News reported. Only Senator Rand Paul voted in favour of the resolution, while Jon Fetterman was the lone Democrat to cross the aisle in support of a move that helped the GOP defeat the measure.

Democrats' Arguments for Censure

Democrats argued that Trump's actions were another instance of him disregarding Congress' authority to use military force, that they lacked a clear strategy going forward and, further, that they were yet another campaign promise he had broken, Fox News reported. "It's time for the president to keep promises, not break them," Kaine said ahead of the vote.

Fox News reported Democrats also seized on the administration's refusal to rule out sending US troops into Iran. "They refuse to take off the table the insertion of ground troops," said Senator Chris Murphy, warning the conflict could expand beyond air and naval operations.

Republicans Defend President's Authority

Sen. Josh Hawley, who previously supported a resolution to rein in Trump's war powers in Venezuela, said he would oppose the latest effort. "I've always said that committing ground troops would be something I think would require immediate congressional authorisation, but that doesn't appear to be on the immediate horizon," Hawley said.

Fox News reported that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argued that the goalposts kept moving for the administration, which he said was a clear sign that "a strategy is missing." Republicans countered that the President acted within his constitutional authority as commander in chief.

Fox News reported Sen. Lindsey Graham called the War Powers Act "an unconstitutional shift of authority from the President," arguing Congress retains the ability to restrict funding if it disagrees with military action. "We don't need 535 commanders in chief," said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, arguing against the legislation. Fox News reported that there was also fatigue among some in the GOP over Kaine's repeated efforts to reassert congressional authority in conflicts. Republicans privately huddled Tuesday to discuss the strikes and the upcoming war powers vote ahead of their briefing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan "Raizin" Caine and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Divided Public Opinion on 'Operation Epic Fury'

American voters are evenly divided over the current US military action against Iran, even as a clear majority views the Gulf country as a national security threat, according to a Fox News national survey.

Overall, the polls showed that eight in 10 Republicans approve of the current US use of force, while nearly 8 in 10 Democrats disapprove and 6 in 10 independents disapprove. Among voters who have served in the military, 59 per cent approve of the US strikes on Iran.

The poll found 61 per cent of registered voters believe Iran poses "a real national security threat" to the United States, a figure largely consistent with previous Fox News surveys dating back to 2006. The exception was last June, when concern spiked to 73 per cent just before the US military mission against Iranian nuclear facilities known as Operation Midnight Hammer. Fox News said that, despite those concerns, support for the current US strikes, launched jointly with Israel under "Operation Epic Fury", is evenly split, with 50 per cent approving and 50 per cent disapproving. All interviews for the survey were conducted after the strikes began.

Conflict Enters Sixth Day

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its sixth day following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Gulf nations and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

