COIN Stock Rallies Over 15% As Coinbase Introduces US Stock Trading On Its App



Coinbase announced it would allow users to trade stocks and ETFs in the U.S. without commission fees.

The platform will let people trade 24 hours a day, five days a week, and buy fractional shares for as little as $1. The move aligns with CEO Brian Armstrong's "Everything Exchange" vision to expand Coinbase into markets including stocks, commodities, prediction markets, and derivatives.

Coinbase Global Inc.'s stock price shot up on Wednesday after the cryptocurrency exchange announced that all U.S. users could now trade stocks, extending its platform beyond digital assets.

As investors responded to the company's entry into traditional financial markets, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares rose more than 15% by Wednesday noon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around COIN remained in 'neutral' territory, accompanied by 'low' chatter levels.

According to Coinbase's announcement, commission-free stock and ETF trading will soon be available, enabling US users to purchase and sell stocks directly within the Coinbase app in addition to their cryptocurrency holdings. Investors will be able to manage both traditional and digital assets from a single account thanks to the platform's 24/5 trading hours and fractional shares starting at $1.

Coinbase also announced a partnership with Yahoo Finance as part of the rollout. This will let users go from looking up an asset on Yahoo Finance to making a trade on Coinbase with just one click. Yahoo Finance will also use real-time data from Coinbase to help users find and keep track of both crypto and stocks.

'Everything Exchange' Already Taking Shape

Previously, Coinbase's CEO, Brian Armstrong, wanted to create an "Everything Exchange" to make it easier for more people to trade across more markets, including crypto, stocks, commodities, prediction markets, and derivatives, in both spot and futures.

This plan is already taking shape at Coinbase. The company said less than a month ago that it was teaming up with the prediction-market platform Kalshi to let users trade contracts based on events. Armstrong said the company has also been investing heavily in stablecoins and payment infrastructure, which he called another important part of Coinbase's long-term growth.

Coinbase said it plans to offer tokenized stocks in the future. This could enable stocks to trade on blockchain infrastructure at all times, unlike the stock market. The company said that this could one day let investors use their stock holdings as collateral on the blockchain or make payments backed by the value of their equity. This would bring traditional assets closer to the digital asset ecosystem.

Read also:Iranian Crypto Outflows Surge Up To 873% As Hourly Transfers Top $2M After Airstrikes

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.