DPIIT Signs Mou With KRAFTON India To Boost Startups In Digital, Creative Sectors

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KRAFTON India to support startups and strengthen the innovation ecosystem in emerging digital and creative sectors.

The MoU was signed by T. L. K. Singh, Deputy Secretary, DPIIT, and Vibhor Kukreti, Head of Government Relations at KRAFTON India.

The collaboration is aimed at promoting product-based startups operating in areas such as digital entertainment, online gaming, esports, interactive media and artificial intelligence-driven technologies, with a focus on enabling scalable and industry-relevant solutions through structured industry engagement.

As part of the initiative, startups will gain access to mentorship, industry insights, knowledge-sharing platforms and curated engagement opportunities.

The partnership is also expected to support startups in achieving key milestones, including proof-of-concept (PoC) development, market access and integration into industry ecosystems.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv said“the collaboration represents a step towards strengthening the digital and creative economy, adding that such partnerships enable startups to innovate, scale and build globally competitive solutions in emerging technology domains”.

The collaboration will also facilitate industry interactions, knowledge exchange and exposure to global best practices. Selected startups may gain opportunities for pilot collaborations, with scope for further engagement based on outcomes.

Additionally, the initiative will support ecosystem development through outreach efforts and participation in Startup India programmes.

(KNN Bureau)

