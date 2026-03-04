403
OLOID Listed In Epic Toolbox, Expanding Passwordless Access For Clinical Workflows
OLOID, a passwordless authentication platform purpose-built for frontline and shared-device environments, today announced that OLOID Passwordless is available in the Epic End-User Authentication Toolbox category on Epic Showroom, making it easier for Epic customers to evaluate OLOID for shared-workstation and clinician-access workflows. The Toolbox listing, together with OLOID's EPCS certification, enables healthcare organizations to implement a comprehensive authentication approach that supports both clinician efficiency and regulatory requirements.
Clinicians working across shared workstations, carts, and virtual desktops need fast sign-in without compromising security. OLOID enables rapid, passwordless access using proximity badge tap and biometric authentication, with policies designed for high-velocity clinical environments and HIPAA-aligned controls.
Within Epic environments, OLOID helps organizations reduce login friction and session interruptions while maintaining strong governance controls. For Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS), OLOID supports a DEA-aligned dual-factor authentication flow (for example, badge plus biometric or badge plus PIN) and generates a detailed audit record of authentication events.
Key capabilities supporting Epic-based clinical workflows include:
* Fast user switching on shared workstations: Badge tap or biometric authentication to unlock Windows or virtual desktop sessions and return clinicians to their workflow quickly.
* Authentication is invoked within clinical signing workflows, including EPCS: Authentication prompts can be triggered within Epic signing contexts, including EPCS workflows, to support consistent dual-factor verification when required.
* Support for Community Connect environments: Enable secure, policy-driven authentication across affiliated clinics and Community Connect organizations while maintaining centralized governance and audit visibility.
* Context-aware policy engine: Step-up authentication based on role, location, workstation type, risk level, or time of day without unnecessary prompts.
* Comprehensive audit and reporting: Detailed, tamper-evident logs capturing who authenticated, when, where, and for what action to support internal governance and external compliance requirements.
“Healthcare teams require both speed and strong security controls at shared workstations,” said Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder and CTO at OLOID.“Our inclusion in the Epic End-User Authentication Toolbox category makes it easier for organizations to evaluate OLOID for passwordless authentication that aligns with Epic's recommended practices for these integrations.”
You can find OLOID Passwordless in the Epic Toolbox on Showroom to learn more about the listing and supported use cases. To schedule a demo, visit OLOID's Epic integration page at .
About OLOID
OLOID is a passwordless authentication platform purpose-built for frontline and shared-device environments. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and critical infrastructure, OLOID enables fast, secure access using biometrics, badges, and mobile credentials - without passwords. OLOID integrates with leading identity providers and enterprise systems to deliver frictionless authentication, strong compliance, and measurable operational impact. OLOID is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.
Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.
