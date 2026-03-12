India In Touch With Iran For Safe Passage Through Hormuz

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India is in touch with Iran to secure safe passage to around 28 Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the strategic shipping route of Strait of Hormuz that has been partially blocked by Tehran following its escalating conflict with the US and Israel, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The issues relating to safety of shipping and India's energy security had figured during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

ADVERTISEMENT

It is learnt that Iran has not permitted any Indian-flagged commercial tanker to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in the last four-five days.

A total of 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers are currently located to the west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers are stationed to the east of the strategic waterway, according to a senior official in the Shipping Ministry.

“The external affairs minister and the foreign minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in his weekly media briefing.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

Asked about reports that Iran allowed two Indian-flagged ships to pass through the key shipping route, Jaiswal said he does not have any update on it, adding the shipping ministry could answer the query.

Jaiswal said around 9,000 Indians are currently staying in Iran and the government of India is assisting those who want to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia for their subsequent return to India.

“These 9,000 Indian nationals comprise students, they also comprise seafarers, some business people, some professionals, and some pilgrims,” he said.

India has already shifted several Indian nationals including students and pilgrims, from Tehran to other safer locations and cities in Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia, and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas, we are also assisting them with land border crossings,” Jaiswal said.

“We have had several Indian nationals who have approached us and we have helped them to cross over into Azerbaijan and Armenia, and from there to take commercial options of flying back home,” he said.

Jaiswal also urged the Indians who want to leave Iran to adhere to the advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Iran.

Read Also Ships Pose as Chinese Near Hormuz to Avoid Attacks Phased Repatriation of Indian Students Begins from Iran

“I would take this opportunity to advise all Indian nationals who are desiring to leave Iran via land borders, they should adhere to the advisory that our embassy has issued,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone conversation with several leaders of the Gulf region.

In these conversations, he stressed on the need for dialogue and diplomacy so that early peace can return. He also underlined the need to avoid civilian casualties and he focused on the priority for protection of civilians,” Jaiswal said.

“We have a large Indian community in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and obviously, their security and welfare is of utmost importance. This was highlighted.”

“We also, in several cases, condemned the violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” he said.

“As far as the impact of the war, it is there for everybody of this conflict to see what's happening around and obviously, you know, it has several issues, several of our lives have been impacted by it, and not just ours but of people and countries around the world,” he noted.