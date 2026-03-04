403
Dubai Police to face Municipality for honours in Wheelchair Basketball in 13th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: The Dubai Police General Headquarters team will take on Dubai Municipality for top honours in the Wheelchair Basketball of the 13th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.
Touted as the premier sporting event during the holy month of Ramadan, this annual tournament is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, under the slogan “Unlimited Capabilities”.
The final match of the Wheelchair Basketball competition will be held at 10 pm on Wednesday (March 4) at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Dubai Police made it to the final with a 34-18 win over the Dubai Courts, while Dubai Municipality got the measure of Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) before winning 38-16.
Tug-of-War excellence
The National Guard team continued its impressive performance in the tug-of-war competition with a second win in as many days with a fluent 2-0 win over Dubai Police. Later, they set aside the team representing the Air Force by the same scoreline to remain as title favourites in the Government Institutions category.
The Ministry of Defence team also proved to be eager competitors with a 2-0 verdict against the Air Force team, while the Dubai Civil Defence team handed out a second successive defeat on the night to Dubai Police.
In the Community category, Al Jawarih team defeated AG Mustafa 1 team 2-1, W World Gym team got the better of Transguard team 2-0 and Al Mahdawi & Al Harbi team defeated Raptor Gym team 2-0.
The IFBB Sports Academy defeated Al Muqatiloon 2-0, Al Ajban beat Avalar 2-0, Wasl triumphed over Dutco Construction Group 2-0, Level Up edged out Mangalore Warriors 2-0 and Global secured an emphatic 2-0 victory over Olympia.
Al Samawi top Group A in Volleyball
Al Samawi secured their place in the semi-finals after topping their group with 6 points following two successive wins in Group A. Al Samawi showed their intent for the top honours following a well-deserved 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 21-25 and 25-22) win over Yaazar.
Al Samawi were smooth in their first two sets while winning 25-21 in each of them. But, Yaazar rallied well in the third set to clinch it 25-21, only to see Al Samawi settle their nerves and win 25-22 in the fourth.
Their second win on the trot now ensures that Al Samawi stay at the top of Group A with maximum six points, while Yaazar is in second place with two points, while Fohood Zabeel languish in the last spot with no points against their name.
The standings in Group B have already been decided with Al Tadawi and M.I.N. Investment booking their rightful slots with six and five points, respectively and a round of matches yet to be played. Zabeel (1 point) and Tiger Zabeel (zero points) are out of the fray for a spot in the last four stages of the competition.
The semi-finals will be held on Thursday (March 5), followed by the final on March 7 thus bringing to an end the annual competition.
