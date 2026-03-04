Occupation Administration Of“LPR” Manipulates Voter Data, Kharchenko Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksii Kharchenko.

"In the so-called 'Luhansk People's Republic (LPR)', every effort has been made to increase the number of voters for the upcoming vote for candidates to the State Duma of the Russian Federation of the ninth convocation. The vote will take place in September this year. And for the first time, parliamentarians will be elected in the territories occupied by Russia. All these years, the occupation administration has been manipulating statements about the number of people who have the right to vote," Kharchenko wrote.

According to him, it's no surprise that this number has been growing in the media. And people were even allowed to vote in the presidential election with Soviet-style documents.

However, even according to information from the Russian Central Election Commission, the number of voters in 2025, despite all efforts, fell by almost 50,000 people. And this is only the“official” data from the Russians. For comparison, in 2012, the number of people eligible to vote in Luhansk region was 650,000 more than it is now.

Kharchenko also recalled that the residents of Novodruzhesk (Lysychansk community) have been surviving without electricity, water, and heating for almost four years. Nevertheless, the invaders are forcing children to go to school, where the building is heated by a potbelly stove in the fall and winter.

“Therefore, students are forced to take turns studying in one classroom,” said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

