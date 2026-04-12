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UK Moves to Develop New Wartime Preparedness Plan
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is moving to overhaul its national defense readiness with a sweeping wartime preparedness plan that would draw together the military, government, industry and ordinary citizens, the country's top military commander confirmed Friday.
Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, Chief of the UK Armed Forces, revealed in an interview with a news agency that the revamped strategy would resurrect key elements of Britain's historic "war book" framework — last active during the Cold War — while reconfiguring it to address 21st-century threats and vulnerabilities.
Knighton cautioned that generations of uninterrupted peace have left the nation dangerously underprepared for what lies ahead. "That requires us to educate ourselves and help the population understand some of those threats," he said, signaling that civilians could be called upon to shoulder a greater share of national defense responsibilities.
Spearheaded by the Cabinet Office, the initiative prioritizes the protection of critical national infrastructure — spanning energy grids, water systems and transport networks — against both natural disasters and deliberate hostile attacks.
The original war book, forged during the First World War and preserved through decades of Cold War tension, served as Britain's blueprint for full societal mobilization — from armed deployments to civilian rationing. The framework was quietly retired in the early 2000s following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
Knighton framed the renewed push as a direct response to deepening global instability and what he described as an urgent need to restore coordinated preparedness across civilian and military institutions alike.
The announcement follows stark remarks earlier this week from former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who warned that the UK currently lacks the capability to intercept long-range Iranian missiles — and accused serving ministers of deliberately minimizing the threat as conflict between Iran, the US and Israel continues to escalate.
Addressing a radio audience, Wallace drew explicit parallels to Cold War-era civil defense thinking, urging the government to be candid with the British public about what may be required of them:
"It's the bigger point. It's the point about this readiness … leveling with the public that we're going to have to think differently. Ex-soldiers like me, who would have been a reservist, would have been called up. All of that discussion needs to happen with the public."
Wallace, who served as Defense Secretary from July 2019 to September 2022 under Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and, briefly, Liz Truss, has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the government's current posture on defense preparedness.
Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, Chief of the UK Armed Forces, revealed in an interview with a news agency that the revamped strategy would resurrect key elements of Britain's historic "war book" framework — last active during the Cold War — while reconfiguring it to address 21st-century threats and vulnerabilities.
Knighton cautioned that generations of uninterrupted peace have left the nation dangerously underprepared for what lies ahead. "That requires us to educate ourselves and help the population understand some of those threats," he said, signaling that civilians could be called upon to shoulder a greater share of national defense responsibilities.
Spearheaded by the Cabinet Office, the initiative prioritizes the protection of critical national infrastructure — spanning energy grids, water systems and transport networks — against both natural disasters and deliberate hostile attacks.
The original war book, forged during the First World War and preserved through decades of Cold War tension, served as Britain's blueprint for full societal mobilization — from armed deployments to civilian rationing. The framework was quietly retired in the early 2000s following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
Knighton framed the renewed push as a direct response to deepening global instability and what he described as an urgent need to restore coordinated preparedness across civilian and military institutions alike.
The announcement follows stark remarks earlier this week from former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who warned that the UK currently lacks the capability to intercept long-range Iranian missiles — and accused serving ministers of deliberately minimizing the threat as conflict between Iran, the US and Israel continues to escalate.
Addressing a radio audience, Wallace drew explicit parallels to Cold War-era civil defense thinking, urging the government to be candid with the British public about what may be required of them:
"It's the bigger point. It's the point about this readiness … leveling with the public that we're going to have to think differently. Ex-soldiers like me, who would have been a reservist, would have been called up. All of that discussion needs to happen with the public."
Wallace, who served as Defense Secretary from July 2019 to September 2022 under Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and, briefly, Liz Truss, has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the government's current posture on defense preparedness.
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