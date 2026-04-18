Ukraine Urges US To Reinstate Sanctions On Russian Oil Stefanishyna

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Olga Stefanishyna said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

"We cannot allow Russia to benefit from the actions of its ally Iran," the diplomat said. "We call on the U.S. administration to restore sanctions on Russian oil and petroleum products."

According to Stefanishyna, "it is in our shared interest to limit the funding Russia uses for its attacks on Ukraine and to support U.S. adversaries."

If Russia sees that destabilization and fueling war are profitable, "new problems in the world will not be long in coming," she added.

US again eases sanctions on Russian oil shipments

She also noted that a Russian representative has already described the easing of oil sanctions as "cooperation."

As reported earlier, the United States issued a new license allowing the delivery and sale of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels before April 17.