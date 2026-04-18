SBU Classifies Kyiv Mass Shooting As Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU announced that criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Article 258 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (a terrorist attack resulting in loss of life).

Based on available information, the crime was committed by a man born in 1968 who was armed with a legally registered firearm.

His actions have so far resulted in six fatalities, while nine people have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, according to preliminary data.

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The investigation is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The SBU, National Police, and prosecutors are taking comprehensive measures to establish all circumstances of the incident, including the possible motives of the attacker.

The SBU said it will provide further updates on the progress of the investigation.

On April 18, an armed attacker opened fire on civilians in the Holosiivskyi district, later taking hostages inside a store and shooting at police during the operation. Negotiators attempted to establish contact before the suspect was ultimately neutralized.