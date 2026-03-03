CM Fadnavis Urges Stranded Maha Citizens To Contact Govt Helpline, Follow Authentic Handles

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has once again appealed to the citizens from Maharashtra stranded in the UAE to follow updates only from authentic handles of the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian consulate in Dubai and contact the government helpline.

The CM's late Tuesday night came after one issued in the mroning to stay in touch with the government as it has stepped up efforts to bring back all those stranded there.

The CMO in a post on X said,“In view of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, the embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general of India in Dubai are in touch with representatives of the Indian community, including those from Maharashtra. In its latest outreach to the Indian community, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has informed the community that the Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the evolving situation. Further, the community is advised not to panic and is reassured of the full support of the Government of India.”

The CMO further stated,“All persons from Maharashtra stranded in the UAE are advised to follow updates only from authentic handles of the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi and Indian consulate in Dubai on: Abu Dhabi: @IndembAbuDhabi and Dubai: @cgidubai. Further, all from Maharashtra are advised to contact the Embassy or the Consulate on the following email IDs or phone numbers if needed- Toll free number: 800-4634.2. WhatsApp: +971543090571. Email:... and....”

The CMO added,“In coordination with the Indian People's Forum in Dubai, the Maharashtra Government has released a WhatsApp number. Those in need of assistance are urged to contact this number-WhatsApp Number: +97150 365 4357.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had arranged two aircraft for the return of stranded citizens from Maharashtra, in his post on X said,“Shiv Sena succeeded today in bringing back to the homeland many citizens of Maharashtra who were stranded in Dubai. The passengers who departed from Fujairah Airport returned safely to Mumbai on Tuesday night. This 'homecoming' was made possible only through the cooperation of the country's popular and successful Prime Minister @narendramodi and the steadfast Home Minister @AmitShah.”

He further stated,“It is a great sense of satisfaction and joy that we have succeeded in providing relief to the citizens of Maharashtra who were trapped in crisis and to their relatives who were under immense mental stress.”