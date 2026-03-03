Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heat Wave Warning Issued For THESE Places Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: First it was the crazy cold, then the surprise rains. Now, get ready for the sun to show who's boss. The weather department is warning that this summer is going to be a scorcher like never before

The summer heat has hit Telangana hard, even in the first week of March. Usually, this kind of scorching heat starts in April, but this year it began in February itself. People are thinking twice before stepping out after 11 AM, and roads in many towns are totally empty in the afternoons. The coolers are already out!

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre's latest forecast says the next four days will get even hotter. Temperatures in some parts of the state could go up by 2 to 3 degrees. The weather will be dry, and there's a chance of hot winds. So, they're advising everyone to avoid going out in the afternoon. Right now, temps are around 34 degrees, but they could soon touch 36 to 40 degrees.

Weather experts say North and East Telangana districts will feel the most heat. Places like Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, and Gadwal could see temperatures between 36–40 degrees. Even forest areas like Mulugu, Bhupalpally, and Kothagudem will be super hot. Officials are saying that even in other districts with slightly lower temps, you still need to be careful.

The sudden heat spike in Northwest and Central India is hitting Telangana. A high-pressure system over Central India is pushing hot winds towards our state, making it hotter every day. On top of that, a weather system over the southern sea is causing dry winds. Experts believe all this will make the heat even worse in the coming days.

For the next 3-4 days, the weather will stay dry, though some places might see a little fog or cloud in the morning. Max temperatures will be around 35 to 37 degrees, but could hit 40 in some spots. Minimum temps will be about 21 degrees. The main advice is to stay indoors between 11 AM and 4 PM. Drink lots of water, wear loose clothes, and take extra care of kids and the elderly. Officials are predicting that April and May will be even more intense.