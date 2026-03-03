Jarrod Barakett Launches The“30 Days To Nervous System Balance” Pledge

MENAFN - GetNews) Jarrod Barakett announces a personal pledge to promote education, integrity, and daily nervous system regulation in a time of rising stress and burnout.

Jarrod Barakett, President of The Light System, has announced a new public initiative: the“30 Days to Nervous System Balance” Pledge. The pledge is designed to raise awareness around stress, burnout, and the need for education-first conversations in emerging wellness technology.

Barakett says the pledge is rooted in both research and responsibility.

According to the American Psychological Association, a majority of U.S. adults report that stress negatively impacts their health. The World Health Organization classifies burnout as an occupational phenomenon linked to chronic workplace stress. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Mental Health reports that anxiety disorders affect over 40 million adults in the United States each year.

At the same time, the Global Wellness Institute estimates the wellness economy has grown into a $5.6 trillion global market, reflecting a surge in demand for non-invasive, self-directed approaches to well-being.

Barakett believes this moment calls for clarity.

“In wellness technology, integrity is everything,” he says.“We focus on education, not hype.”

He also emphasizes the importance of lived experience.

“Instead of leading with technical depth, we shifted to leading with experience,” Barakett explains.“When someone experiences clarity or deep nervous system regulation, that's meaningful.”

The pledge reflects his broader leadership philosophy.

“Personal and professional success must be integrated,” he says.“If leadership is burned out or disconnected, the mission suffers.”

And finally, he adds,“Balance creates sustainability. Sustainability creates legacy.”

The 7 Personal Commitments of the Pledge

As part of the initiative, Barakett is committing to seven concrete behaviors:

Daily Nervous System Check-InSpend at least 10 minutes each morning in silence, breathwork, or reflective practice.

Education Before OpinionRead or review at least one research-based article per week on stress, light science, or nervous system health.

Digital BoundariesTurn off all screens one hour before sleep, five nights per week.

Structured Work BlocksSchedule focused work sessions followed by short recovery breaks.

Weekly ReflectionJournal once per week about stress triggers and recovery habits.

Mission Alignment AuditReview weekly decisions to ensure they align with core values of integrity and long-term thinking.

Lead by ExampleModel regulated behavior in meetings and conversations by pausing before reacting.

“When challenges arise, we return to the mission,” Barakett says.“When purpose is clear, resilience follows naturally.”

Why This Issue Matters Now

Stress and burnout are not abstract problems.



Over 75% of adults report experiencing physical symptoms of stress.

Burnout is one of the leading drivers of workplace disengagement.

Sleep disruption affects approximately one in three adults. Anxiety-related conditions remain among the most common mental health challenges in the U.S.

Barakett believes the solution begins with daily behaviors.

“You must see beyond current paradigms,” he says.“Innovation often meets resistance. But responsibility starts with personal action.”

Do-It-Yourself Toolkit: 10 Free Actions Anyone Can Take

The pledge is designed to be accessible. No purchases required. No subscriptions needed.

Here are 10 actions individuals can take immediately:

Practice 5 minutes of slow breathing each morning.

Take one screen-free walk per day.

Reduce caffeine intake after 2 p.m.

Keep a simple stress log for 7 days.

Turn off push notifications for non-essential apps.

Spend 10 minutes in natural light daily.

Stretch or move every 90 minutes during work hours.

Replace one reactive email with a phone call.

Read one research-based article on nervous system health.

Share one educational resource with a friend.

“Continuous learning is essential,” Barakett says.“Growth isn't optional. It's required.”

30-Day Progress Tracker

Participants are encouraged to track progress using a simple checklist:

Week 1: Awareness



Completed daily check-ins (Y/N) Logged stress triggers (Y/N)

Week 2: Boundaries



Maintained digital cutoff time (Y/N) Took daily walks (Y/N)

Week 3: Regulation



Practiced breathwork 5+ days (Y/N) Reduced reactive responses (Y/N)

Week 4: Integration



Weekly reflection completed (Y/N) Mission alignment review completed (Y/N)

At the end of 30 days, participants review patterns, improvements, and remaining stress triggers.

“Success is measured by impact,” Barakett says.“If someone feels more balanced and more aligned, that's meaningful.”

Call to Action

Jarrod Barakett invites individuals, entrepreneurs, and team leaders to take the“30 Days to Nervous System Balance” Pledge, commit to the seven behaviors, and share the free toolkit with their communities.

Education. Integrity. Balance.

Small actions, repeated daily, can shape long-term resilience.

About Jarrod Barakett and The Light System

Jarrod Barakett is President of The Light System, a wellness technology brand headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, with warehouse operations in Miami, Florida. Built on the foundational work of inventor Robert J. Religa, The Light System integrates light, color, frequency, geometry, and proprietary software to support overall well-being. The company emphasizes education-first leadership, long-term thinking, and integrity in emerging wellness technology. Learn more at.

Contact:

...