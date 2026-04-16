Nationwide Celebrations Mark Jordanian Flag Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra)-- Municipalities across the Kingdom organized wide-ranging national events to mark Jordanian Flag Day, reflecting deep pride in the national flag and reinforcing values of belonging and loyalty.A total of 104 municipalities and 19 joint services councils in all governorates took part in the celebrations, raising flags along streets, squares, bridges, and public buildings. They also launched national initiatives, distributed flags to institutions and citizens, and participated in official events and marches. These efforts aimed to enhance the flag's visibility in the public sphere and reinforce its national symbolism, with approximately 750,000 flags of various sizes raised and distributed.Acting Secretary-General of the Ministry of Local Administration for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Bakr Al-Rahmaneh, said the ministry had instructed municipalities and joint services councils about a month in advance to prepare for the occasion and engage with citizens and community groups in the celebrations, ensuring the flag's symbolic presence is highlighted across all locations.Al-Rahmaneh praised the efforts of municipalities and joint services councils in commemorating Flag Day, emphasizing that the occasion should serve as motivation to continue improving services and achieving progress, reflecting the true meaning of celebrating the flag in everyday life.In the same context, Head of the Greater Irbid Municipality Committee, Imad Al-Azzam, noted that flags were widely displayed across main roads, vital streets, city entrances, and buildings, creating a vibrant visual scene that reflected broad public participation in marking the occasion.Meanwhile, Head of the Ma'an Municipality Committee, Asem Al-Nahar, said municipal teams carried out comprehensive decoration campaigns across public areas, with flags prominently displayed throughout the city, its roads, and bridges, reinforcing national identity and community engagement.Head of the Greater Salt Municipality Committee, Ali Al-Batayneh, added that activities included distributing thousands of flags to schools, institutions, and citizens, alongside organizing national events, marches, and installing flagpoles.The celebrations witnessed strong public interaction across the Kingdom, with citizens decorating their vehicles and shops with flags, in a patriotic display that embodied unity and pride in the national banner.