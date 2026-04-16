Bingx Renews Chelsea FC Partnership, Bolstering Leadership In Global Sports Strategy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) PANAMA CITY (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced it will renew its partnership with Chelsea FC, reinforcing its long-term position as a global leader in sports partnerships. The partnership with Chelsea FC has paved the way for BingX's immersion into sports, evidenced by the recently announced partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP. The extension with Chelsea demonstrates BingX's strategy of aligning with world-class institutions, expanding its international presence, and connecting the rigorous discipline of elite teams with the performance of next-gen crypto trading.

Since the inception of the partnership, BingX and Chelsea FC have united under a shared philosophy symbolized by 'Trained on Greatness': discipline, precision, and continuous improvement.

This period was marked by Chelsea FC becoming World Champions, with their historic victory in 2025, alongside high-impact activations such as the“Trained on Greatness” campaign and John Terry's appearance with BingX at TOKEN2049 Singapore, reinforcing both performance and global engagement. The extended partnership follows successful 2.5 years of collaboration, which saw BingX evolve from its entry as Official Sleeve Partner to the deep integration of an Official Training Wear Partner.

“By renewing our partnership with Chelsea FC, we are doubling down on our commitment to world-class sports partnerships,” said Pablo Monti, Spokesperson of BingX.“At the heart of this collaboration is a shared belief in the values that drive elite performance: discipline, preparation, and continuous improvement, aligning elite athletic performance and AI-powered crypto trading precision. Together with Chelsea FC, we are proud to join the club from daily preparation to brand storytelling, connecting our brands through visibility across training sessions, behind-the-scenes content, and global digital channels.”

John Rogers, Chelsea FC's Head of Partnerships, said:“We are proud to extend our partnership with BingX, and continue the strong work delivered with our Principal Partner and training kit partner already. From day one, they have shared our vision of embracing innovation while putting fans and their community at the heart of everything we do together. This extension reflects the strength of our relationship and our belief in the potential of the digital world to enhance the experiences of our global fanbase.”

As the 2026/27 season unfolds, this partnership will remain grounded in a common mindset that values consistency, innovation, and long-term growth, with both BingX and Chelsea FC united in their ambition to uphold the highest standards both on the training ground and in the crypto trading space.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

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Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally, and our men's team are reigning world champions, having won the four-yearly FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

We had previously won the 2021 edition of the competition, held in 2022 due to the pandemic, and that success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time. Our women's team, Chelsea Women, are also multiple trophy winners.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London's most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed the Blues, the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and domestically has won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and UEFA Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win four major UEFA club competitions twice, following our earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners' Cup. Having added the UEFA Conference League in 2025, the Blues are the only club to have won all the current UEFA club competitions.

The Chelsea Women's team have enjoyed a huge amount of success and in 2025 won the FA Women's Super League for a sixth consecutive year and the eighth time overall. The Women's FA Cup has been won on six occasions. We have also captured the FA Women's League Cup four times, as well as reaching the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2021. In two seasons, 2020/21 and 2024/25, a domestic treble of trophies was secured.

In addition to possessing some of the world's most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in our future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since the Academy building's opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18, respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.