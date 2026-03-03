Open Radio Access Network Market Overview 2030: Growth, Share, Value, Size, And Future Outlook

MENAFN - GetNews)



Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Network Deployment (Public and Private), Frequency Band (Sub-6GHz, mmWave), Deployment Phase, & Region - Global Industry Forecast to 2030.

The size of the worldwide Open Radio Access Network market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4%, from USD 2.8 billion in 2024 to USD 20.9 billion by 2030. The emergence of 5G technology and growing demands for network flexibility, compatibility, and less vendor dependency are driving the expanding open RAN market. Accelerating innovation and deployment cycles is another reason to support open standards-promoting regulations. Additionally, the adoption of open RAN is accelerated by aligning with cloud-native and virtualization technologies.

The Open RAN (Radio Access Network) market is being transformed due to several key factors reshaping the telecom industry. To improve network robustness, decrease dependence on traditional vendors, and improve operational flexibility while reducing costs, operators are largely adopting open RAN solutions. This market covers type of offerings, network deployment, frequency bands, and deployment phases. Offerings range from essential hardware components like base stations to software managing virtualized functionalities, along with various services such as consultancy and maintenance solutions. Network deployment covers public networks and private networks. Frequency bands include sub-6GHz for broad coverage and mmWave for high-speed, low-latency connections. Deployment phases consist of brownfield integrations into existing networks and greenfield deployments establishing entirely new networks.

“Based on frequency band, Sub-6GHz segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.”

The Sub-6GHz segment is estimated to capture the largest market size throughout the forecast period. The demand for sub-6GHz frequencies has increased due to its extensive coverage capabilities, making it important for delivering connectivity across different environments. Moreover, their ability to propagate over long distances and penetrate obstacles effectively ensures reliable connectivity. It provides support for mobile broadband, IoT, and industrial use cases. Moreover, the investment and deployment of sub-6GHz spectrum bands have increased due to the global availability and regulatory support, strengthening its position in open RAN ecosystem.

“Based on the deployment phase, the brownfield segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

Brownfield deployment is a strategic approach in which open RAN equipment is seamlessly integrated into an existing telecom infrastructure. Transitioning from traditional, single-vendor, closed RAN systems to a disaggregated RAN architecture, open RAN promotes using equipment from various vendors that comply with open interfaces and standards, encouraging competition and ensuring interoperability. Brownfield deployment helps operators to choose from different equipment suppliers without overhauling their entire networks. Using brownfield deployment is a feasible choice for operators who want to switch to open RAN without causing big disruptions. It's expected to become more popular as the open RAN market grows and gets better.

“North America is estimated to have the second-largest market size during the forecast period.”

North America focuses on innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency in mobile network setups contributing to rapid growth of Open RAN. This trend enables operators to choose the best solutions from various vendors instead of relying on just one. In the US, Dish Network supports the deployment of open RAN. In Canada, companies like Bell Canada and Rogers Communications are working towards upgradation of their networks using open RAN. Key players in this market include established giants like Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung and start-ups, such as Mavenir and Parallel Wireless. Open RAN brings benefits like flexible network design, cost reduction through competition, and fostering innovation in the telecom industry.

Unique Features in the Open Radio Access Network Market

Open RAN separates hardware from software. You do not have to buy a proprietary integrated stack from one vendor. You can mix and match radio units, baseband units, and software from different suppliers. This reduces vendor lock-in and opens competition at each layer.

Open RAN uses defined open interfaces between components. Interfaces like O-RU (radio unit) to O-DU (distributed unit) and O-DU to O-CU (central unit) follow standards. This allows multi-vendor interoperability and easier integration of new suppliers.

Software in Open RAN is built to run on cloud platforms and general-purpose servers. You can deploy functions as virtual network functions (VNFs) or cloud-native network functions (CNFs). This reduces dependence on proprietary ASICs and specialized hardware.

Open RAN includes RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs) to optimize performance in real time. The near-real-time RIC and non-real-time RIC allow operators to run applications (xApps and rApps) that tune traffic, scheduling, and interference handling dynamically.

Major Highlights of the Open Radio Access Network Market

Open RAN is expanding rapidly as operators seek cost reduction and flexibility. Major carriers in Asia, Europe, and North America have announced pilots or commercial rollouts. Investment from governments and industry consortia is accelerating deployments.

Operators are moving away from proprietary, single-vendor RAN. Open RAN's disaggregated model lets operators combine hardware and software from different suppliers. This breaks vendor lock-in and injects competition into the supply chain.

Open RAN standards from bodies like the O-RAN Alliance are maturing. Defined open interfaces enable interoperability among multi-vendor components. A growing ecosystem of small and large vendors is building compliant radios, baseband units, controllers, and software.

Open RAN pushes virtualization and cloud-native principles into mobile networks. RAN functions run on general-purpose hardware and cloud infrastructure. This improves scalability and supports automated operations through software.

Top Companies in the Open Radio Access Network Market

The major vendors covered in the open RAN market are Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Mavenir (US), Huawei Technologies (China), HPE (US), Broadcom (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Viavi Solutions (US), Juniper Networks (US), Amdocs (US), Wind River Systems (US), Rakuten (Japan), Comba Telecom (China), Intel (US), Radisys (US), Keysight Technologies (US), MaxLinear (US), Airspan Networks (US), Picocom (England), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), Celona (US), Globalstar (US), DeepSig (US), Cohere Technologies (US), Verana Networks (US), Digis Squared (UK), Parallel Wireless (US), Baicells Technologies (China), Gigatera (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the open RAN market.

Ericsson (Sweden)

Ericsson offers network services, fixed network solutions, Wi-Fi services and solutions to the utility, transportation, public safety, commercial and industrial real estate, and mobile operators across industries. Networks, cloud software and services, enterprise, and others are Ericsson's four business segments. A Cloud RAN portfolio, a transport portfolio, passive and active antenna solutions, and a comprehensive service portfolio encompassing network implementation and support are all included in the networks category. Currently, Ericsson has more than 99,952 employees globally and generated USD 24.8 billion revenue annually.

Nokia (Finland)

Nokia is made up of network infrastructure, mobile networks, cloud and network services, Nokia technologies, Group common, and other business segments. All of the physical links that power networks are made possible by the hardware, software, and services provided by the network infrastructure segment. All generations of mobile technology are covered by the goods and services produced by the mobile networks segment. New high-performance Massive MIMO radios, baseband capacity, and control cards have been introduced by Nokia to its Airscale radio access network portfolio. Nokia caters to public sector, telecom providers, cloud providers, cable operators, energy and resource suppliers, retail, healthcare, and other industries. It assists businesses in modifying their network management approach in response to shifting demands, continuous network expansion, and technological advancements.

Samsung (South Korea)

Samsung is a leading player in the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) market, offering innovative solutions for network infrastructure and 5G deployment. The company is heavily involved in developing and providing open, interoperable network solutions that enhance flexibility, reduce costs, and accelerate 5G network rollouts.

NEC Corporation (Japan)

NEC Corporation is a key player in the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) market, providing advanced solutions that enable telecom operators to deploy more flexible, interoperable, and cost-efficient network infrastructures. NEC's Open RAN technologies help accelerate the adoption of 5G by allowing the integration of diverse hardware and software components in radio access networks.

Mavenir (US)

Mavenir (US) is a key player in the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) market, offering software-driven solutions that enable telecom operators to build flexible and cost-effective networks. Their innovative technologies support the deployment of open, interoperable RAN systems, accelerating 5G adoption and network transformation.