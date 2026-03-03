Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 140+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Domain Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 140+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in the Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Prostate Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Prostate Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On March 02, 2026- Novartis Pharmaceuticals initiated a Phase II study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the combination of JSB462 (also known as luxdegalutamide) at 100 mg and 300 mg QD doses + lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan (hereafter referred as AAA617) compared with AAA617 (control) in participants with metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) with prior exposure to at least 1 Androgen Receptor Pathway Inhibitor (ARPI) and 0-2 taxane regimens and to select the recommended dose of the combination for phase III. Towards that end, the totality of the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from participants randomized in the study will be evaluated.

On February 27, 2026- Bayer conducted a phase 3 study is to assess the efficacy and safety of darolutamide in combination with standard androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer.

On February 27, 2026- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a Phase 1/2, Open-label Umbrella Substudy of MK-2400-U01 Master Protocol to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Ifinatamab Deruxtecan-based Treatment Combinations or Ifinatamab Deruxtecan Alone in Participants With Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC).

On February 24, 2026- Janssen Biotech Inc. announced a phase 2 study is to show that abiraterone acetate plus prednisone added to the current standard of care, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) decreases prostate specific antigen (PSA) and prolongs the time until it is evident that the cancer has grown. Additionally, safety information about abiraterone acetate in combination with prednisone will be collected. This will include looking at what side effects occur, how often they occur, and for how long they last.

The leading Prostate Cancer Companies such as Janssen Pharmaceutical, POINT Biopharma, Tavanta Therapeutics, Exelixis, Astellas Pharma Inc., Antev, ORCA Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Silenseed LTD, Lantheus, Pantarhei Oncology, Zenith Epigenetics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bivision Pharmaceuticals, Oncternal Therapeutics, Amunix, FutureChem, Amgen, Taiho Oncology, Harpoon Therapeutics, Arvinas Androgen Receptor Inc., BioNTech SE, Nova Therapeutics, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ambrx, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Vaccitech (UK) Limited, Orion Pharma, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, and Cellbion Co., Ltd., and others. Promising Prostate Cancer Pipeline such as Capivasertib, Enzalutamide, Abiraterone, rosuvastatin, digoxin, 18F-PSMA-1007, rhPSMA-7.3 (18F) Injection, and others.

Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs

Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development

Niraparib is an orally administered selective poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor. In April 2016, Janssen entered a worldwide (except Japan) collaboration and license agreement with TESARO for exclusive rights to niraparib in prostate cancer. In the US, niraparib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. Niraparib is currently marketed as ZEJULA by TESARO, an oncology-focused business within GSK. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).

ZEN 3694: Zenith Epigenetics

ZEN-3694 is an orally bioavailable, potent, small molecule BET inhibitor that selectively binds to both bromodomains of the BET proteins. The drug candidate was discovered and developed from a BET bromodomain inhibitor platform. Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal domain (BET) family of proteins (BRD2, BRD3, BRD4, and BRDT) can bind acetylated lysines through their tandem bromodomains to promote gene transcription. BET bromodomain inhibitors (BETi) target super enhancers and inhibit several programs involved in tumorigenesis such as proliferation, metastasis, invasion, and immune evasion. The drug is currently being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Prostate cancer.

Ladiratuzumab vedotin: Seagen

Ladiratuzumab vedotin is a novel investigational ADC targeted to LIV-1. Most metastatic breast cancers express LIV-1, which also has been detected in several other cancers, including lung, head and neck, esophageal and gastric. Ladiratuzumab vedotin utilizes Seattle Genetics' proprietary ADC technology and consists of a LIV-1-targeted monoclonal antibody linked to a potent microtubule-disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) by a protease-cleavable linker. This novel ADC is designed to bind to LIV-1 on cancer cells and release the cell-killing agent into target cells upon internalization. Ladiratuzumab vedotin may also cause antitumor activity through other mechanisms, including activation of an immune response by induction of immunogenic cell death. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Prostate Cancer.

FOR46: Fortis Therapeutics

FOR46 is a fully human antibody conjugated to a potent payload, depending on the indication. Fortis Therapeutics is developing FOR46, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) against CD46, for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and late-stage multiple myeloma. The Company is also evaluating additional indications for FOR46. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Prostate Cancer.

REGN5678: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN5678 is designed to bind to CD28 on cytotoxic T-lymphocytes (CTLs) and PSMA on tumor cells. By binding to the costimulatory T-cell-specific surface glycoprotein and tumor-associated antigen, the drug candidate could activate CTLs and direct them to attack cancer cells. Regeneron identified the targeting of CD28 on previously activated T cells as a way to reduce toxicity compared to CD3 bispecifics. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Prostate Cancer.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Prostate Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Prostate Cancer treatment.

Prostate Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Prostate Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Prostate Cancer market.

Prostate Cancer Companies

Merck & Co, Pfizer, Orion, Zenith Epigenetics, ESSA Pharma, RhoVac, AstraZeneca, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Advaxis, Inc., Emtora Biosciences, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laekna Limited, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc., Arvinas Inc., Epizyme, Harpoon Therapeutics, Plexxikon, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Luye Pharma Group, Amgen, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Genovax, Cancer Targeted Technology, Bayer, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Matrix Biomed, Tavanta Therapeutics, Fortis Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Allife Medical Science and Technology, Vaccitech, Cardiff Oncology, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Teneobio, Inc., and others.

Prostate Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Prostate Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Prostate Cancer Companies- Merck & Co, Pfizer, Orion, Zenith Epigenetics, ESSA Pharma, RhoVac, AstraZeneca, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Advaxis, Inc., Emtora Biosciences, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laekna Limited, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc., Arvinas Inc., Epizyme, Harpoon Therapeutics, Plexxikon, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Luye Pharma Group, Amgen, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Genovax, Cancer Targeted Technology, Bayer, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Matrix Biomed, Tavanta Therapeutics, Fortis Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Allife Medical Science and Technology, Vaccitech, Cardiff Oncology, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Teneobio, Inc., and others.

Prostate Cancer Pipeline- Capivasertib, Enzalutamide, Abiraterone, rosuvastatin, digoxin, 18F-PSMA-1007, rhPSMA-7.3 (18F) Injection, and others.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryProstate Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentProstate Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Niraparib: Janssen Research & DevelopmentDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)ZEN 3694: Zenith EpigeneticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)FOR46: Fortis TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsProduct Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsProstate Cancer Key CompaniesProstate Cancer Key ProductsProstate Cancer- Unmet NeedsProstate Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersProstate Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionProstate Cancer Analyst ViewsProstate Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

