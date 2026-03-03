Son Of Deceased Leader Ali Khamenei Named New Supreme Leader Of Iran Media
“Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader under pressure from the Revolutionary Guards,” the report states.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime targets in Iran. Following this, Iran attacked American bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.Read also: U.S. military says over 1,700 targets hit in Iran
Subsequently, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in the morning of February 28.
Photo: AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment