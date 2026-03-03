Son Of Deceased Leader Ali Khamenei Named New Supreme Leader Of Iran Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Iran International, citing informed sources, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader under pressure from the Revolutionary Guards,” the report states.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime targets in Iran. Following this, Iran attacked American bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Subsequently, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in the morning of February 28.

