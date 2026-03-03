MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zenith Capital Corp. Appoints Bryan Ede to Board of Directors

March 03, 2026 6:15 PM EST | Source: Zenith Capital Corp.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Bryan R. Ede, J.D. as a member of the Company's Board of Directors following the retirement of Dr. Norman Wong, M.D. as a member of the Board.

Mr. Ede worked over 27 years in Calgary as a commercial lawyer. He was a national firm Equity Partner for McMillan LLP and Miller Thomson LLP and has extensive law firm management experience as a Calgary Managing Partner, a member of a national firm Executive Committee, the Chair of several local and national legal practice groups, and as a sole practitioner. In addition, Mr. Ede was a legal industry leader acting on Alberta Bar Association committees providing legal practice oversight and education, as well as chairing the Real Property Section of the Canadian Bar Association, South Alberta Branch. Mr. Ede has in-depth insight regarding diverse industries from his legal practice. His work was largely related to the healthcare, real estate, retail, and oil and gas industries, negotiating, documenting and closing transactions, but he also provided extensive other legal services, critical analyses and creative solutions for a variety of businesses.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bryan to Zenith's board of directors," said Donald McCaffrey, Chairman and CEO. "Bryan has an excellent reputation for prudent advice and creative insights, and we look forward to benefitting from his experience and perspective."

Dr. Wong has chosen to step down from the Board of Directors for personal reasons but will remain an active supporter of Zenith. "We are deeply grateful to Dr. Wong for his many contributions since Zenith's inception," said Mr. McCaffrey.

About Zenith

Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. Our lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for various oncologic indications such as metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, NUT carcinoma, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. Several of these studies are sponsored by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") under the NCI-Zenith Cooperative Research & Development Agreements ("CRADA") and CRADAs between NCI and other NCI collaborators.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to the Company's development activities involving ZEN-3694 in NUT carcinoma, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and other tumor types, as a single agent, or in combination with chemotherapies, as well as our partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in furtherance of these development activities. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR+ at . The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Zenith disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

