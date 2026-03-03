Rivermate Empowers Businesses To Scale Globally With Employer Of Record Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rivermate expands its EOR services to support international growth and workforce management.

New York City, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivermate, a global Employer of Record and international payroll platform, announced today the expansion of its multi-country Employer of Record services, enabling companies to hire employees across multiple international markets simultaneously without establishing local legal entities. Rivermate is meeting the growing demand for multi-country team building, allowing businesses to scale across several markets simultaneously.







The expansion reflects a shift from traditional step-by-step market entry to a more dynamic approach, where businesses can access international markets and a global workforce with ease. Rivermate's EOR services provide a structured framework for engaging employees and contractors internationally, eliminating the need for organizations to establish local legal entities.

Under the EOR model, Rivermate acts as the legal employer in each jurisdiction, while client organizations maintain control over business operations and employee performance. This enables companies to hire swiftly in new regions, adjust headcount as needed, and assess market potential before committing to long-term infrastructure investments.

Rivermate manages essential employment administration functions, including locally compliant employment agreements, payroll processing, tax withholding, statutory benefits administration, and employment lifecycle management. These services are aligned with country-specific labor regulations, ensuring compliance and reducing administrative burdens.

As organizations grow across borders, they often face increased internal complexity. Rivermate's platform centralizes HR, finance, and legal activities, providing a consolidated view of the international workforce and standardized processes across countries. This supports common scaling activities such as onboarding, compensation changes, and role transitions.

"Many companies approach international expansion incrementally," said Vivien Sujbert, Rivermate's CMO. "They may start with one or two hires, then grow into regional teams, and later decide to establish a permanent presence. The EOR services are designed to support that progression, allowing organizations to scale at their own pace while maintaining a consistent employment foundation."

Rivermate's EOR services also facilitate longer-term scaling by managing employment lifecycle events in accordance with local regulations. This allows organizations to focus on strategic growth initiatives rather than administrative processes.

As distributed and hybrid work models evolve, Rivermate's services are positioned to support the shift towards teams that span multiple countries. By providing a standardized employment framework, Rivermate enables organizations to maintain operational control while adapting to new market opportunities.

About Rivermate

Rivermate is a global Employer of Record (EOR) and payroll platform that enables companies to hire, manage, and pay employees in over 180 countries without establishing local entities. Through its global infrastructure and local compliance expertise, Rivermate helps organizations expand internationally while simplifying workforce management.

