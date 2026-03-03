Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces The Following Headlines



Board declares dividend of $0.0625 per common share Company announces the timing of its 2025 year end earnings release and conference call

HOUSTON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon” or the“ Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026, payable on March 31, 2026. All dividends paid by the Company are“eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

The Company also announced that it will issue its year end 2025 earnings release on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Epsilon Energy 2025 Year End Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

