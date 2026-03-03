INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Graftech International Ltd. - EAF

The investigation concerns whether GrafTech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 6, 2026, GrafTech issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, GrafTech reported an adjusted loss per share of $2.45, exceeding consensus estimates. GrafTech's Chief Executive Officer described 2025 as“a challenging environment” and said that“competitive pricing pressures for graphite electrodes have intensified further of late, a dynamic that is neither sustainable for the graphite electrode industry nor supportive of the long-term health of the steel industry.”

On this news, GrafTech's stock price fell $7.25 per share, or 46.21%, to close at $8.44 per share on February 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

646-581-9980 ext. 7980