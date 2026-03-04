National Planning Council Denies Authorizing Individuals, Entities To Carry Duties On Its Behalf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council of the State of Qatar issued a statement confirming that it is not currently conducting any field visits related to the population census, nor is it verifying identity cards or collecting biometric data.

The Council's statement added that it has not authorized any individuals or entities to perform such activities on its behalf.

It urged everyone to exercise caution and vigilance, and to refrain from responding to such practices, while emphasizing that the security of the community and the protection of individual data remain at the top of its national priorities.