Craig Anthony Johnson

Dr. Craig Johnson is Professor of Political Science at the University of Guelph. He holds a Ph.D. in International Development from the London School of Economics (2000), and has taught at the London School of Economics, the School of Oriental and African Studies, University College London, the Copenhagen Business School, and the University of Oxford. Dr. Johnson has published widely in the field of development, focusing primarily on questions of governance, livelihoods and the environment. His publications include: Policy Windows and Livelihood Futures: Prospects for Poverty Reduction in Rural India (Oxford University Press, 2006), Arresting Development: The Power of Knowledge for Social Change (Routledge, 2009), The Urban Climate Challenge: Rethinking the Role of Cities in the Global Climate Regime (Routledge, 2015), the Power of Cities in Global Climate Politics (Palgrave/MacMillan, 2018) and Cambio climático y comunidades indígenas en los Andes del Ecuador (Climate Change and Indigenous Communities in the Andes of Ecuador – with Luis Alberto Tuaza Castro and Matthew McBurney) (Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo, 2021). He is currently leading an international team of researchers that is investigating the political economy of lithium extraction in Canada, Australia, and the“lithium triangle” of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile ().

