Gregory F. Treverton

Professor of Practice in International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences

Dr. Gregory Treverton is one of America's top authorities on intelligence and most experienced national-security veterans. He has just stepped down as Chairman of the National Intelligence Council (NIC) where he worked directly for Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Prior to joining the NIC, he was director of the Santa Monica-based RAND Corporation's Center for Global Risk and Security, where he worked on intelligence, terrorism and law enforcement. He also served as director of RAND's International Security and Defense Policy Center. Treverton had previously worked for the first Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and for the National Security Council where he handled European affairs. From 1993-1995 he was vice chair of the National Intelligence Council, where he oversaw the writing of America's highly-valued National Intelligence Estimates. His numerous publications include: Intelligence for an Age of Terror (2009), The Next Steps in Reshaping Intelligence (2005), and Reshaping National Intelligence for an Age of Information (2001). He holds a Ph.D. From Harvard University. At the School of International Relations, he will be teaching courses on intelligence and national security.

–present Professor of Practice in International Relations, University of Southern California

Experience