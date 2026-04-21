Michael Jackson Fans Pack Hollywood For Biopic Premiere

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Hollywood, United States: Hollywood was clad in black and glittering sequins on Monday to host the Los Angeles premiere of Michael Jackson's biopic, drawing fans of the King of Pop to the iconic California boulevard.

The film "Michael" chronicles the legendary artist's rise from a child star to one of the world's most famous pop icons, and arrives 16 years after his death.

It was initially released in Europe and will hit US theaters on Friday.

"It's beautiful to see all these people here to support Michael Jackson and support the movie, and to show love for Michael," the film's director Antoine Fuqua told AFP.

Its premiere in Los Angeles -- the adopted home of the "Billie Jean" performer -- also became a family affair, led by the film's star and icon's nephew Jaafar Jackson.

"(This) being the first time that I've ever got into acting and to be able to portray my Uncle Michael, it's so surreal," Jaafar told AFP.

"I'm still taking it in and not really realizing how much it's going to hit me or when it's going to hit me. But, you know, it's incredible," he added.

Jaafar's performance won praise from his uncles, who highlighted the acting newcomer's "wonderful job" in portraying a figure they knew with an intimacy few others shared.

"When I watch the movie, I think I'm watching Michael on the stage... He did such a wonderful job. (It) brings tears to my eyes," Michael's brother, Jackie Jackson, said on the black carpet.

Marlon Jackson -- another member of the Jackson 5, the youth group where Michael got his start as an artist -- reflected on how the film might offer a window into the famous family's home life.

"I think people understand and realize that the Jackson family is no different than any family. We go through our trials and tribulations, ups and downs, but we learn to agree to disagree," he said.

- Family affair -

Marlon, Jackie, Jaafar and La Toya Jackson -- one of Michael's sisters -- shared embraces on the black carpet, where they met the actors who portrayed them and their parents in the film.

Nia Long, who stepped into the shoes of Katherine -- Michael's mother and close ally -- remarked that, in a male-dominated world, the women of the clan "set the baseline for how the family moved."

The actress hopes the film will allow audiences to view Michael Jackson as "an artist who was a master of his artistry" and someone who "cared deeply about humanity."

As for Colman Domingo, who portrays Michael's strict father Joe Jackson: "Everyone has a story, and everyone has something you can learn from -- just like a great album."

"Hopefully this film is a great album for someone, and if they could take something from it, then we did our job."